Trump Jr. to rally Republicans in Pahrump

The 2018 election is barreling toward its conclusion and the Nevada Republican Party is utilizing every last moment to fuel the passion of its party members and get them to the polls. The state GOP is hosting a series of “Get Out the Vote” rallies across the state with well-known figures at the head of it all, the sons of President Donald Trump, Eric Trump and Don Trump Jr. Both have been traveling the state to rouse Republicans and Pahrump is set to be one of the stops along the way for Trump Jr.

Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal Eric and Lara Trump show their support for U.S. Representative Cresent Hardy during a rally at the Nevada Republican Party’s Summerlin office on Monday, October 29, 2018. Don Trump Jr. will be in Pahrump with Hardy on Nov. 2.

Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal Republican gubernatorial candidate Adam Laxalt speaks at President Donald Trump's Make America Great Again Rally in Elko, Nev., on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. Laxalt will appear in Pahrump for a GOTV rally along with Don Trump Jr. and congressional candidate Cresent Hardy on Nov. 2.

Trump Jr. will head to the Pahrump Valley on Friday, Nov. 2, where he will be firing up the Republican base alongside Nevada Attorney General and gubernatorial candidate Adam Laxalt and congressional candidate Cresent Hardy.

Laxalt faces Democratic nominee Steve Sisolak as well as Independent American Russell Best, Libertarian Jared Lord and Ryan Bundy, of no political party, in the 2018 general election. Hardy is vying for Congressional District 4 with Democrat Steven Horsford, Rodney Smith and Dean McGonigle, each of no political party, Libertarian Gregg Luckner and Independent American Warren Ross Markowitz.

“People are encouraged to attend in support of President Trump, what he’s accomplishing and planning, and to hear first-hand from Donald Trump Jr. and other candidates as they outline their positions,” Nye County Republican Central Committee Chairman Joe Burdzinski stated. “The rally is timed to motivate people to vote, because this is a critical election. It determines the future direction of Nevada – are we going to become like California? Or are we going to uphold our traditions of less government and lower taxes, and preserve our personal freedoms? Come to the Donald Trump Jr. rally and hear like-minded conservative Republicans, working hard to keep the government off our backs.”

The GOTV rally, as it has been dubbed, will take place at 4 p.m. on Friday, November 2 at the Pahrump Nugget Events Center. Due to security screenings and the limited amount of seating available, all those wishing to attend are asked to arrive no later than 3 p.m.

Tickets are also a requirement for those attending the rally. Registration for the event is free and can be completed by visiting www.eventbrite.com and searching “GOTV.”

