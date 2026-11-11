Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

The 27th Annual Pahrump Inter-Tribal Social Powwow returns to Petrack Park the weekend before Thanksgiving. Set aside time Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, November 20–22. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 11

■ Homeschool Bowling every Wednesday this fall for children ages 2 to 18. Bowl two games for $5. Price includes shoe rental. Meet at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center for 1 p.m. start-up. Contact Amber Tumbarello at pahrumphomeschoolgroups@gmail.com for more information. 681 S. Hwy. 160.

■ Veterans Day ceremony honoring all who served begins at 11:11 a.m. at VFW Post #10054. Flag retirement and free lunch follows from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ BBQ party at Pahrump Health and Rehab from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., celebrating Veterans and their families. Family plates for a donation of $10 each, consisting of hot dogs and hamburgers, chips, pasta salad, and brownies.

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Veterans Day ceremony at Chief Tecopa Cemetery presented by the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter #15. Begins at 3 p.m. and is open to the public. The DAV encourages all residents to attend and show their support for our veterans and the sacrifices they’ve made. 751 East Street.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Carla at 262-412-3138. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Italian Wednesday Dinner at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High music room, at 6:30 p.m. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 12

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Thursday Morning Walk beginning at 8 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Your choice: one, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ “Caffeinated Crafters” monthly gathering of knitting, crochet, stitchery and assorted handwork enthusiasts meet on the second Thursday of the month at Caffé Chilly at 960 S. Margaret St. from 10 a.m. to noon. For more information please contact Tina at 702-326-9080.

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Thursday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Line dancing 6 to 8 p.m., followed by karaoke at the Wild Side Tavern from 8 p.m. to midnight. 2101 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Thursday Night Open Pool Tournament at the Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2163.

KARAOKE

The karaoke nightlife in P-Town thrives 365 days per year, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Express yourself! “In karaoke, you don’t choose the song; the song chooses you.” — Aisling Bea

FRIDAY

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SATURDAY

■ Elks Lodge #2796, 5 p.m., 2220 E. Basin Ave.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SUNDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

TUESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

THURSDAY

■ Artesian Cellars, 6 p.m., 1731 S. Hwy. 160.

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ The Hubb, 7:30 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FUTURE PLANNING

Nye County S x S November 14th meet-up is at 9 a.m. at Caffé Chilly, located at 960 Margaret St. This meet-up is simply a social gathering. Anything you choose to do after the meet (including rides or activities) is your own decision and is not organized, sanctioned, or supervised by Nye County SxS LLC. More info is available at nyecountysxs.com

Fall Bunco Bash will be Saturday, November 14 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the NyE Communities Coalition activities center. You’ve heard of Bunco, but what in the world is it? Bunco is a social dice game played in rounds, where teams score points by rolling dice. The game is played with 12 players, divided into teams, and is designed to be easy to learn. You’ve got this! Join your friends at Nyespace, our local makerspace, to support them. Tickets are $25 per person, which includes admission and Bunco play. Contact Charli Bruce to purchase your ticket at nyespace@nyecc.org or text 775-293-8514. She will direct you to the reservation website and payment options. Only 80 spaces are available, so roll your dice now.

The Pahrump Social Powwow returns to Petrack Park the weekend before Thanksgiving. Set aside time Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, November 20–22.

Free Pahrump Community Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners are on the books for TG Day and Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sign up to volunteer at pahrumpholidaytaskforce.com. The full Thanksgiving dinner will be served Thursday, November 26th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Music and entertainment will round out this Pahrump Holiday Task Force signature event. New location this year: Bob Ruud Community Center, and 150 N. Hwy. 160.

Email your upcoming event announcements to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com. Include photos from past events when possible.