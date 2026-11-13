Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Bunco is as easy-peazy as one, two, three (or four, or five, or six). Roll three dice to match the single target number. Keep rolling until your clattering pandemonium stops yielding the target number. Pass the dice to the next player on your team. Watch the fast-paced chaos continue. Rack up team points to win! Fall Bunco Bash will be Saturday, Nov. 14 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the NyE Communities Coalition activities center. Tickets are $25 per person. No complicated math; no card sharp strategy. Just laughs and fun! (Charli Bruce/NyeSpace)

Bunco is as easy-peazy as one, two, three (or four, or five, or six). Roll three dice to match the single target number. Keep rolling until your clattering pandemonium stops yielding the target number. Pass the dice to the next player on your team. Watch the fast-paced chaos continue. Rack up team points to win! Fall Bunco Bash will be Saturday, Nov. 14 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the NyE Communities Coalition activities center. Tickets are $25 per person. No complicated math; no card sharp strategy. Just laughs and fun! (Charli Bruce/NyeSpace)

The 27th annual Pahrump Inter-Tribal Social Powwow will be taking over Petrack Park this weekend on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 20-22. Native American dancing, music and crafts and admission is free. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

This is the last Friday the 13th in 2026. Yup – by Saturday you will have successfully sailed through three of these vaguely disturbing calendar dates this year alone. Makes 2027 look like child’s play.

The Fall Bunco Bash will be Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. at the NyE Communities Coalition activities center. You’ve heard of Bunco, but what in the world is it? Bunco is a social dice game played in rounds, where teams score points by rolling dice. The first team to reach 21 rings the bell. This tournament will be played with 80 players, divided into teams of four, and is designed to be easy to learn. You’ve got this! Join your friends at Nyespace, our local makerspace, to support them. Tickets are $25 per person, which includes admission and Bunco play. Contact Charli Bruce to purchase your ticket at nyespace@nyecc.org or text 775-293-8514. She will direct you to the reservation website and payment options.

Pahrump loves a talent show, because so many of us are wildly talented in some manner. Two audition sessions have been arranged by the Pahrump Community Choir this Saturday at 10 a.m. and at 6 p.m., for the Dec. 11 Winter Talent Show. Come prepared with your talent selection to the LDS Church located at 921 East Wilson Road. Please limit yourself to four minutes per song, 8-10 minutes for acts or skits, and 10-15 minutes for choirs or bands. All ages are welcome to audition. Please keep your performance piece family-friendly. For questions, please contact Carrie at 801-907-5815 or Ben at bendgo@yahoo.com. Knock it out of the park!

Speaking of talent, you can attend a spaghetti donation dinner FUNraiser at the Pahrump Moose Lodge benefiting Pahrump Valley Lions Club on Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. and watch the glamourous Ms. Senior Golden Years group perform as you slurp up delicious pasta. Want to earn some extra good will holiday season fuzzy feelings? Donate a new toy to help fill the Christmas sleigh for kids in Nye County.

Youth theatre performers bring the classic story of “Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde” to life on stage for a final weekend at the Calvada Theater. Enjoy this dedicated troupe’s rendition of a tale of science, secrets, and the battle between good and evil Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., and Sunday at 4 p.m. Tickets are available at the door, or at pahrumptheatre.org. Adults $10; less for vets/seniors and kids. Family packages are offered. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite #1.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13

■ Senior women beginners Belly and Folkdance lessons every Friday at the Pahrump Senior Center from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at 1370 W. Basin Ave., $7 per session; wear comfortable clothing and foot gear. Call Sandy Maxwell at 360-457-7035 for more information.

■ Steak Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Legends of Lost Creek perform resonate jazz and blues at Artesian Cellars beginning at 6 p.m. Their set list spans audience favorites — from the smooth sounds of Frankie Valli and the soulful grooves of Motown, to the funk of Earth, Wind & Fire, the rhythm of the Spinners, and the modern pop flair of Uptown Funk. You’ll also hear crowd-pleasing hits from country, classic rock, and more.1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Trivia Night at Lakeview Executive Golf Course begins at 6 p.m. Form a team of 4-6 people, and compete for the cash prize. If you don’t have a team, you may join one of the others. $5 entry fee per person. 1471 Mt. Charleston Dr. Have questions? Call Joe at 775-209-5818.

■ Lynn Peterson sings an eclectic mix of bluesy jazz, classic rock, and more at the Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463. Reservations recommended.

■ Youth performance of “Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde” at the Calvada Theater begins at 7 p.m. Tickets $10 for adults, $7 for vets and seniors, $5 for kids, or $25 for a family of five. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite 1. Consult pahrumptheatre.org for more information or call 775-469-2072.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 14

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

■ Nye County S x S monthly meet begins at 9 a.m. Meet up at Caffé Chilly, 960 S. Margaret St. More info is available at nyecountysxs.com

■ Bikers Against Bullying Turkey Trot Poker Run registration begins at 9:30 a.m. $25 per rider plus a backpack; $15 per passenger plus toiletries. The event supports “Students in Transition,” the Nye County School District education program for homeless children and youth. Kids’ activities, City Catz band, raffles. Who’s Dunes, 900 W. Hwy. 372.

■ Auditions for the winter talent show, hosted by the Pahrump Community Choir at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. today only. The family-friendly show will be Dec. 11th. Auditions held at the LDS Church located at 921 E. Wilson Road. For questions please contact Carrie at 801-907-5815 or Ben at bendgo@yahoo.com.

■ Pahrump Valley Garden Club meets the second Saturday of the month at 10 a.m. at the Pahrump Valley Museum, 401 E. Basin Ave. Annual membership is $12 for one person or $21 for a couple. For more information, call the Garden Club at 775-537-7553.

■ Car enthusiasts gather weekly at Circle K at 2980 Gamebird (corner of Homestead) at 2 p.m. now on Saturdays. Please, no excessive noise. “Bikes, cars, trucks, etc… bring whatever you want.”

■ Urban Cowboy night, featuring beef stroganoff dinner for $13. Live music, raffle baskets, and a 50/50 drawing. Starts at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ “Anchored By Grace – an evening of celebration and hope to support women 55+ who are rebuilding their lives.” Higher Ground band performs live. Cash bar, dry beverage bar, silent auction, 50/50 drawing, dancing, door prizes. Treasures RV Resort Ballroom, 301 W. Leslie St. Tickets are $30 at the door.

■ Fall Bunco Bash from 6 to 9 p.m. at the NyE Communities Coalition activities center. Tickets are $25 per person, which includes admission and Bunco play. Contact Charli Bruce to purchase your ticket at nyespace@nyecc.org or text 775-293-8514. She will direct you to the reservation website and payment options. 1020 Wilson Rd.

■ Rick Scanlan performs at the Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. You’ll hear classic rock, tropical rock, alternative, country — all from the ’60s to now. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463. Reservations recommended.

■ Youth performance of “Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde” at the Calvada Theater begins at 7 p.m. Tickets $10 for adults, $7 for vets and seniors, $5 for kids, or $25 for a family of five. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite 1. Consult pahrumptheatre.org for more information or call 775-469-2072.

■ Vintage Double Barrel performs favorite covers and originals ranging from classic blues and southern rock and country, to classic rock at The Hubb from 8 p.m. to midnight. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 15

■ Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Open Mic Fun at the Elks Lodge #2796 every Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. The public is welcome. Grab lunch and take the mic. All ages. Singers, comedians, guitar players, bands, solo acts and groups. Family-friendly fun. 2220 E. Basin Ave. For more information call Debbie at 209-603-9538 or 775-751-2796.

■ City Catz perform live popular 70s/80s era rock at Mountain Springs Saloon from noon to 4 p.m. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Donation spaghetti dinner at Moose Lodge #808 benefiting Pahrump Valley Lions Club from 3 to 6 p.m. Open to the public; enjoy a spaghetti dinner with salad and garlic bread. Entertainment by Ms. Senior Golden Years. Bring a new toy to help fill the sleigh for Nye County children. 1100 Second St.

■ “Rain or Shine Live Music Series” at Desert Oasis Café & Bar. Rick Scanlan & the 55 Plus Acoustic Trio open the series with a performance from 3 to 6 p.m. Outdoor poolside or indoor stage and bar, depending on the weather. 301 W. Leslie Street. 775-751-6640.

■ Youth performance of “Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde” at the Calvada Theater begins at 4 p.m. Tickets $10 for adults, $7 for vets and seniors, $5 for kids, or $25 for a family of five. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite 1. Consult pahrumptheatre.org for more information or call 775-469-2072.

■ Line dancing 6 to 8 p.m., followed by karaoke at the Wild Side Tavern from 8 p.m. to midnight. 2101 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 16

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Monday Morning Walk beginning at 8 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Your choice: one, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ Spring Mountain Karting Complex, located at 4767 S. Hwy. 160, offers 45-minute clinics Friday through Thursday this week with time slots at 9 a.m. all the way to 4:15 p.m. $90 per driver; 15 students per time slot. Must be age 15 or older, and at least 56” tall. Contact SMK at 775-727-3990 or info@springmountainkarting.com to R.S.V.P.

■ Dance Magic 808 ballroom dance classes at Bob Ruud Community Center from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Registration from 5 to 5:25 p.m. Annual membership fee of $10 required, plus $5 for the evening. Dances being taught are the Waltz, the Samba, and the Quickstep. Contact Lynn Nakamura at 808-372-2256 for more information. 150 N. Hwy. 160.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 17

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Tuesday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Taco Tuesday at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Trivia Night at the Elks Lodge #2796 every first, third, and fifth Tuesday, and the public is welcome. Form teams of 4-6 players to answer general knowledge questions. Games begin at 5:30 p.m. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 18

■ Homeschool Bowling every Wednesday through Dec. 9 for children ages 2 to 18. Bowl two games for $5. Price includes shoe rental. Meet at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center for 1 p.m. start-up. Contact Amber Tumbarello at pahrumphomeschoolgroups@gmail.com for more information. 681 S. Hwy. 160.

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Carla at 262-412-3138. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Italian Wednesday Dinner at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High music room, at 6:30 p.m. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Thursday Morning Walk beginning at 8 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Your choice: one, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Thursday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ “Books & Brews: A Gathering for Bibliophiles” meets from 4 p.m. to “5:30-ish” at Stonewise Craft Mead and Ciders. 421 Frontage Rd., Suite #2. Join other book lovers on the fourth Thursday of the month and find your new favorite read. Call or text Tina at 702-326-9089 for more information.

■ Line dancing 6 to 8 p.m., followed by karaoke at the Wild Side Tavern from 8 p.m. to midnight. 2101 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Thursday Night Open Pool Tournament at the Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2163.

KARAOKE

The karaoke nightlife in P-Town thrives 365 days per year, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Express yourself! “It does not need to be perfect - or technically correct - to be magic”— Rasheed Ogunlaru

FRIDAY

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SATURDAY

■ Elks Lodge #2796, 5 p.m., 2220 E. Basin Ave.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SUNDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

TUESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

THURSDAY

■ Artesian Cellars, 6 p.m., 1731 S. Hwy. 160.

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ The Hubb, 7:30 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FUTURE PLANNING

Make a weekend of the Pahrump Social Powwow, November 20–22 at Petrack Park. This annual Native American cultural event begins next Friday.

Favorite Author Book Club meets November 23rd at 1 p.m. at the Pahrump Community Library. This month’s discussion will be centered around author Perri O’Shaughnessy (author of the Nina Reilly series). 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

Free Pahrump Community Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners are on the books for TG Day and Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sign up to volunteer at pahrumpholidaytaskforce.com. The full Thanksgiving dinner will be served free of charge on Thursday, Nov. 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Music and entertainment will round out this Pahrump Holiday Task Force signature event. New location this year: Bob Ruud Community Center, at 150 N. Hwy. 160.

The Nevada Silver Tappers and MSGY present “A Jingle Sparkle Twinkle Jubilee” at Saddle West Hotel Casino on Saturday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 6 at 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit ACORN (Nye County Outreach). Donation $25. For tickets, contact Jackie Greco at 775-751-3468 or 775-513-6182.

Email your upcoming event announcements to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com. Include photos from past events when possible.