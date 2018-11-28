Valley CEO plans service area tour

The recently-named CEO of Valley Electric Association Inc. is planning to tour the co-op’s service area in early December.

The recently-named CEO of Valley Electric Association Inc. is planning to tour the co-op’s service area in early December.

The tour, which will kick off at Valley’s conference center, is being billed as a “meet and greet” with the new CEO, according to a news release from Valley.

“As Valley Electric Association’s new Chief Executive Officer, I consider it a privilege to serve our member-consumers, and I am anxious to meet with them,” Angela Evans, Valley’s CEO, said. “Members likely are curious about the direction the cooperative under new leadership is headed in. I’m looking forward to meeting members one on one and addressing their questions.”

Evans will be joined by the co-op’s board member from each of Valley’s six districts, as she travels through each respective region. The tour will kick off in Pahrump at 4 p.m. on Dec. 5 at Valley’s conference center at 800 E. Highway 372, where Evans will meet with the board of directors from Valley’s District 1 and 6: Peter Gazsy (south Pahrump) and David Dawson (north Pahrump).

The tour picks up again at 4 p.m. on Dec. 10 in Sandy Valley where Evans will meet member-owners and others at the Sandy Valley Senior Center at 690 E. Quartz Ave. with Ken Derschan, president of Valley’s board of directors.

The three subsequent stops through the service area are also scheduled to start at 4 p.m.

Evans will head to the Amargosa Valley Community Center at 821 E. Amargosa Farm Road on Dec. 11 and the Beatty Community Center at 100 A Ave. S. on Dec. 12. The board of directors in those regions are Dave Hall and Richard “Rick” Johnson, respectively.

The tour will wrap up in Fish Lake Valley where Evans will meet member-owners with District 4 board member John Maurer. That meeting will occur on Dec. 14 at the Dyer Community Center..

The tour was scheduled in light of Evans being named CEO of Valley in October with the district meetings not scheduled to occur until March. Evans had been named interim CEO in May after the departure of former CEO Thomas Husted.

“I think it is important to get face to face with members as soon as possible,” Evans said.

Evans was noted as saying she encourages member-owners to come out to meet with her and each district director.

“The meetings are expected to be similar to the annual district meetings, which are conducted each March, but a little less formal,” the release stated.

