65°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
Opinion

EDITORIAL: More evidence that U.S. public schools are broken

Eric Coleman/Pahrump Valley Times
Eric Coleman/Pahrump Valley Times
More Stories
pvt default image
Letters to the Editor
Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Letters to the Editor
(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
EDITORIAL: Gerrymandering for me, but not for thee
Eric Coleman/Pahrump Valley Times
EDITORIAL: Dictator falls victim to Hamas’ grave miscalculation
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
December 20, 2024 - 4:05 am
 

Those dismal Clark County School District test scores have ramifications far beyond the formative years. Consider the results of a recent global assessment of adult knowledge.

The study, informally known as the Survey of Adult Skills, is “a large-scale international study” of working-age men and women “designed to assess and compare adults’ skills in participating countries over a broad range of abilities, from reading simple passages to complex problem-solving skills.”

The findings are not encouraging. Since 2017, the number of American participants performing at the lowest level in literacy increased from 19 to 28 percent. Numeracy scores showed a similar trend, with the number of U.S. test-takers scoring at the lowest level rising from 28 to 34 percent. In addition, the latest assessment reveals that 32 percent of American adults scored at the bottom in terms of adaptive problem solving.

At the other end of the spectrum, the number of Americans performing at the highest level in literacy has fallen from 50 to 44 percent in the past decade. In numeracy, the figure fell from 39 to 38 percent over the same period.

When compared with other countries, the United States ranked 14th in literacy, 15th in adaptive problem solving and 24th in numeracy. Finland, Japan and Sweden were at the top in all three categories.

“There’s a dwindling middle in the United States in terms of skills,” a U.S. Department of Education statistician told the Wall Street Journal. “Over time, we’ve seen more adults clustered at the bottom.”

This is consistent with what many teachers and business owners have said for years. While top students continue to succeed and thrive, more and more kids are falling behind in the classroom and indifferent to the long-term consequences. At the same time, employers often struggle to find applicants who have the skill set to perform even entry-level jobs.

The findings are another black eye for American education practices, but who can be surprised when school districts such as Clark County dumb down academic standards to chase higher graduation rates and politicians protect the hidebound education establishment to keep the union campaign contributions flowing?

The solution isn’t tossing more taxpayer largess into a bottomless pit. The answer must include reforms designed to subject the public schools to competitive pressure while rewarding results and offering families more educational options for their children.

Otherwise, these disparities will certainly escalate, exacerbating the very inequities that those who defend the failing status quo typically decry.

The views expressed above are those of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
pvt default image
Letters to the Editor

During this holiday season, I want to thank people who openly and publicly show kindness and caring to their elderly spouses and families because we all think of good times with our loved ones.

Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Letters to the Editor

Just when we all bask in relief that the march toward socialism will end.

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
EDITORIAL: Gerrymandering for me, but not for thee
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Democrats routinely complain about gerrymandering, but they’ve been noticeably silent about how it helped their party this year.

pvt default image
Letters to the Editor

I am writing to thank the person who stole the clothing rack secured by the front door of our store.

pvt default image
Letters to the Editor

Vern Jewett’s recent letter espousing solar farms has me scratching my head for so many reasons.

Eric Coleman/Pahrump Valley Times
Investing in Health Access for Nevada’s Rural Communities
By James Oscarson Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Rural living means we face unique challenges that urban areas often don’t, especially when it comes to accessing essential services like health care.

pvt default image
Letters to the Editor

Why is it that those with Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) will never take the time to research the other side of an issue before opening mouth and inserting foot?

pvt default image
Letters to the Editor

In Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor, two letters were inadvertently combined. Our apologies to both writers. Here they are in their correct form.