Help us celebrate National Newspaper Week

It seems every week we are observing some national day: National Jelly Bean Day (April 22) or National Public Lands Day (the last Saturday in September). This entire week we are grateful and excited to celebrate National Newspaper Week.

Here at the Pahrump Valley Times, we strive to bring you that which is not “Google-able.” Want to know what they discussed at last night’s county commissioners’ meeting? It’s all here. Care to know which organizations will benefit from the next Silver Tappers event? Check it out in our Community section. Interested in attending the next PVHS soccer game? We’ve got the schedule.

Maybe you’ve been with us for decades, retiring to the Pahrump Valley from back East. Perhaps you’re new to our community and searching for ways to put down roots. The Pahrump Valley Times is here to inspire you to connect, to spur you into action and to dream of a better future in this place we call home.

Thank you for choosing the Pahrump Valley Times as your trusted news partner. Together, we’ll work toward improving our community, creating a brighter future for our children, and leaving a legacy of those who stick with it, even when things get tough.

Whether your interests lie with local government, community events or you just want to know what the Pahrump Senior Center is serving for lunch on Thursday, we’ve got it covered. And we’re here for you, since 1971.

Your support of local journalism is participation, it is connection. And we are so grateful that you have chosen to partner with us in impacting the future and preserving our pioneer past.

