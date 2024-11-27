Letters to the Editor

Dr. Waters does not speak for the majority of military veterans when he disparages Donald Trump.

Trump not the only president who did not serve in military

I am writing in reference to the letter in your October 23rd newspaper authored by Dr. Tom Waters. Though I hold Dr. Waters in high regard for all the good he has done in our community, his “non-political” political hit piece disappointed me.

Writing a letter full of information based on false and full of innuendo is not worthy of him. To say that Donald Trump should not be president because he didn’t go into the military because of bone spurs… how about Bill Clinton and Joe Biden? Why didn’t they serve in Vietnam?

While Obama dismembered the military during his two terms, President Trump gave pay raises to military families and added to their equipment and facilities. There were no new wars under Trump and there was a plan in place to extricate the U.S. from Afghanistan without leaving 83 billion dollars’ worth of equipment to our enemies and 13 military personnel.

Dr. Waters does not speak for the majority of military veterans and retirees when he disparages Donald Trump, who is our best chance of peace in the world and no further loss of military lives.

Gary Thompson

Homeless project meeting was display of bureacracy

My wife and I have lived in Pahrump for almost 23 years. We get our mail at the post office. For 23 years, we have driven across the pot hole-filled road caused by the water running onto Postal Road from the RV park. Apparently, no one in the county, township, or state has the guts to tell the owner to fix it or face fines like every other citizen of Pahrump would be told. What’s the problem? Gutless.

We attended the meeting concerning the housing and nutrition project recently. It was a typical bureaucratic display of charts, graphs and untruths.

I thought the meeting was held in order to determine if the locals were in favor of the project or not. This was not the case, Kathie McKenna made it clear she would do whatever she wanted regardless of what the people wanted. She is a Biden/Harris supporter and the “our way or no way” was clearly on display.

Bill Mooney

Resident gives praise to county planning department

A big thank you to Mark Gancarz, code enforcement officer at Nye County Department of Planning for again protecting Single Family Vegas Acres Unit #2 from business ventures.

Mark informed me as a concerned participating complainant, after four years, the business never operated and has now moved.

Vegas Acres II parcels are one acre bounded by Highway 372, Bannavitch, Flamingo, and Corbin.

Gerald J. Schuh

Another disillusioned solar customer airs his dismay

I sadly read the letter David Jaronik sent regarding Valley Electric changing the rate paid to solar customer/members. The cooperative directors changed the KWh rate paid to solar owners for the electricity they produce and is used by the cooperative.

I too have solar power at our home and we signed a Net Metering Agreement with the cooperative in 2019, in which we would receive credit for the extra solar we produce that the cooperative uses at a one-for- one rate, at the retail price the cooperative charges.

We researched solar power, contacting the state and VEA about the net metering plan. And we thought we were set, and that we could trust the cooperative to honor our signed agreement. Now we discover from a post on social media that things were changed. I went to the VEA website and confirmed that yes, they had changed. The directors went back on the cooperative’s word and have defaulted on the signed agreement.

Folks, this is not right. Many if not most, solar owners are senior citizens, and were born and raised in an era when your word was your word. I’m sure that the cooperative directors and management use all manner of excuses to justify this immoral assault on solar owner members and fear little if any repercussions. Maybe even some non-solar members approve of this action. Still, this is wrong and needs to be fixed.

VEA needs to set an example, and honor their net metering agreements with member owners, who trusted the cooperative before making the large investment in green energy.

Dwight Lilly