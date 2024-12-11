Letters to the Editor

Reader scratching his head after solar farm letter

Vern Jewett’s recent letter espousing the wonders of solar farms has me scratching my head for so many reasons.

First, he tells us that solar farms are far better for the environment than subdivisions. But like my wife said as she was reading his letter, NO ONE ever mentioned the alternative to building a solar farm atop Basin 162 was to build a subdivision. This is the very definition of a specious argument.

Second, he tells us nuclear and hydroelectric power generation are subject to attacks by foreign adversaries. While that is certainly something to think about, he conveniently fails to mention how at least one massive solar farm, Fighting Jays Solar farm in Fort Bend County, Texas, was pretty much wiped out by a hail storm. That’s not a probability, that was an actual occurrence.

Finally, he intimates that we cannot live without electricity and food while shrugging off the threat solar farms are to our water supply. To paraphrase Mr. Jewett, try doing without water for a while.

Like all Democrats and many RINOs, Mr. Jewett employs the narrative of a false dilemma: Opposing solar farms doesn’t mean embracing subdivisions. Let the land alone so we can all enjoy the beauty of an unspoiled desert.

David Perlman

Do we have a ‘kakistocracy’ for new administration?

On the resurrection of a 17th century word, (kakistocracy). Kakistocracy is a government run by the worst, least qualified, or most unscrupulous citizens. Trump gave us a blueprint at the beginning of 2016 of what was to come. This year his instinctive ineptitude, sacrificing quality individuals to lead us for an entire cabinet (save for a few individuals) of the worst of us. Unqualified kooks with an agenda and “yes” men/women unable to speak truth to power.

Once again, we find ourselves at the very same crossroads of our democracy; a cartoonish remake of the early days of 2016 Trump presidency.

Sadly, the American people have spoken.

E. Henry Humbert

Vaccinations: When do so many of them become too many?

Kimball Shinkoskey’s letter published Nov. 29 in the Pahrump Valley Times extolled vaccines without considering how the immunization schedule imposed on students has exploded since pharmaceutical firms were granted blanket immunity from liability for product injuries in 1986. The rate of autism among public school students has increased from roughly one in 1,000 in 1980 to one in 36 today as the number of mandated shots has increased from seven then to 72 today. Meanwhile, the rate of autism among the Amish, who do not vaccinate, has maintained a consistent rate of one in 15,000. Correlation may not be causation but such a disparity and disturbing trends with immense social costs warrants an unbiased investigation which can only be undertaken by ending the revolving door between the regulatory agencies and industry they are supposed to be regulating.

Water fluoridation is illogical in that how can something so toxic that a momentary splashing of the teeth can eliminate decay, yet long-term exposure of so many vital organs to accumulated fluoride absorbed from the water is of no consequence? Vaccinations and fluoridated water have now become the two sacred cows in the one-size-fits-all mass medication now being aimed at Trump’s stellar nominees to reform the guiding philosophy and practices of America’s vast health care establishment. He needs to stand by them in the face of withering criticism by the obsequious media marching in Orwellian lockstep promoting the “100% safe and effective” vaccines. Big Pharma shills need to be exposed for what they are and then maybe we can have a frank discussion about when so many shots become too many. A more targeted approach would increase the effectiveness of pharmaceuticals while reducing their side effects. An mRNA Covid vaccine administered through the sinuses instead of via a jab into the arm targets the locus of the respiratory infection while avoiding so much harm to the rest of the body and so is a step in the right direction.

Bill Stremmel