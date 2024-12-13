Letters to the Editor

I am writing to thank the person who stole the clothing rack secured by the front door of our store.

Some people just have no regard for what’s right

I am writing to thank the person who stole the clothing rack secured by the front door of our store. And thank you is for at least leaving us our sign explaining that the hangers on the rack were free for anyone who needed them. Whoever did this, I’m sure you realize that this did not mean that the rack was free for the taking.

We are a small local business and can’t afford to absorb losses just because someone feels more entitled to our property than we are. Also, when you steal the merchandise in our store, you are not stealing from us but from the clients who consign these items. Some of them are doing this in order to pay their rent or provide food for their family. I’m sure the guilty parties don’t care about this, but I find it very offensive that people can steal without any regard for the people they are hurting.

We had several items stolen when we were moving in and I assume this behavior will continue no matter what anyone says, but I would appreciate any suggestions on how to put a stop to theft problems in our small town.

Sharon Tate

Secret Sisters

Why hasn’t water district sent solar protest letters?

On December 10, 2024, the Nye County Water District Governing Board [had a scheduled meeting]. Item 10 is an interesting and most peculiar item, entitled “Discussion and deliberation with possible direction to staff on the Water District’s desired process on filing protest letters to the Bureau of Land Management on the development of utility scale solar projects within Nevada Hydrographic Basin 162.”

Let those words sink in, then ask yourself why hasn’t Nye County already officially notified the federal government of the danger wide-scale solar development is to our water supply?

The answer to me is obvious – either someone on the Board has a financial interest in solar development, or worse, the Board is incompetent to understand what their purpose is.

Regardless, it is better late than never, but unfortunately we will have to wait until item 10 is heard to see what the “possible direction” to the staff will be.

In the meantime, I urge every resident in Nye County who depends on water from Basin 162, to contact the incoming secretary of the interior, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum. Ask him if he would make it a Day One item to rein in solar projects that threaten our water supply.

David Perlman

Officials and media took advantage of manhunt

Breaking news coverage of the United Health Care murder manhunt was a moment for law enforcement, and they took full advantage of it.

Police and political officials in New York City brayed about how flawless and patriotic their approach to apprehending this criminal was.

What was not mentioned was the 75-year-long slide of crime prevention and crime deterrence in this country, based on a desire to just let people work their will on polite society whenever they want.

This includes a hands-off approach to things like misdemeanors, drugs, and smash and grab theft, and big bucks predatory subprime mortgage crime, freak-off sex party trafficking, and felonies committed by public officials while in office.

Law enforcement is a tool of people’s government, but the people haven’t shown up to participate in government for a long time in America.

We just let our own wild child offspring and the rich and famous do whatever they want without consequence. We then fall for all their self-promoting propaganda when a single high-profile criminal is apprehended. That needs to change.

Kimball Shinkoskey