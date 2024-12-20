Letters to the Editor

During this holiday season, I want to thank people who openly and publicly show kindness and caring to their elderly spouses and families because we all think of good times with our loved ones.

This is the season for kindness and positivity

It is the holiday season for various celebrations. I can imagine an endearing scene created by Norman Rockwell to capture the loving holiday spirit.

I want to thank people who openly and publicly show kindness and caring to their elderly spouses and families because we all think of good times with our loved ones.

It is a celebration of love and hope when couples continue to be proud of sharing their commitment to each other.

It is the opposite of the polarizing messages meant to divide rather than to find common ground in sustaining American values.

Happy holidays!

Jane Moy

Maybe some government mandates are good things

NBC News recently showed a clip of President-Elect Trump saying about vaccines, “I don’t like mandates.”

So, Mr. Trump, you don’t like the mandate for children to attend school? Or the mandate for citizens to pay taxes?

You don’t like the mandate at your golf courses and hotels for folks to get up and go to work in the morning if they want a paycheck?

Our armed forces, excluding the Navy, require high school graduation for entry. Without mandatory education, we would have no Army or Air Force, Mr. Commander-in-Chief.

Did you hear about the pandemic in 1346-1352 where a third of the people of Europe perished in the Bubonic Plague?

In 1350, you didn’t hear any politicians whining, “I hate mandates.”

Kimball Shinkoskey