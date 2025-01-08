Letters to the Editor

Reader gives kudos to reporter for PVT article

This is a follow-up letter congratulating your reporter Selwyn Harris, for a job well done. Mr. Harris’ outstanding article that appeared in the Friday, Dec. 6, 2024 issue of the PVT resulted in immediate action by AT&T. After the story hit the newspaper stands, my neighbor revisited the Pahrump AT&T store. The manager made a copy of the letter mailed to him that unfairly admonished him for his behavior and vowed to investigate the matter. Further, on Friday, the AT&T office assisted him in retaining his original cell phone number. Verizon had to issue him a temporary phone number while waiting for AT&T.

Finally, the entire AT&T debacle was never about who was at fault for the service outages. It was about the lack of customer service. I was a loyal AT&T customer for 25 years and my neighbor was with AT&T for 20 years Shame on AT&T for not addressing our concerns and being honest with us upfront.

I would be delighted if you would publish this letter giving recognition to Mr. Harris, whose contribution made a positive impact on our community.

Respectfully,

Roslyn Aubuchon

1st Sgt. U.S. Marine Corp, Retired

We got a great Christmas gift from the Democrats

I would like to thank the American voters who gave America such a great Christmas present, called Donald Trump.

We now have a chance to get rid of the lying, stealing, cheating and power-happy Democrats, who did nothing but lie, lie, lie for the past four years, and the sick-minded people who hated everything, including Trump so much that they didn’t give a darn as to what was happening to our country.

I voted for my country and am proud that I did. But, I do wish all our citizens, including Trump haters, a Happy New Year.

Bill Angle

Maybe we should be looking in the mirror for evil?

Was it evil outside our borders that invaded Bourbon Street on New Year’s Day or was it backsliding within?

People say, “America is great because she is good.” Is it possible that we are no longer as great and as good as we say we are?

For example, as soon as bad things happen, our government and police authorities immediately claim to be all over the situation. At the first press conference we heard, “Our law enforcement are built for dealing with evil.”

We immediately assure the world that all this terrorist stuff is just a blip on the radar and that we are “resilient,” meaning we will bounce back quickly to greatness. Maybe what really is happening is that we are taking two steps back and then one step forward, constantly losing ground as we go.

How can we be so resilient when we are ever more anxious, fearful, irresponsible, hypocritical, dishonest, and maybe even a little bit evil ourselves? We are always looking for foreigners to blame but we always forget to look in the mirror.

Kimball Shinkoskey

Theft is wrong, but what goes around comes around

When things started to catch up with her, she left Vegas. Ms. Fiore went over the hump and took a dump on Pahrump. However, she left an undeniable paper trail of stealing $70,000. This money from several donors was intended to pay for a statue to honor the memory of a Las Vegas police officer coldly executed while having lunch with his partner.

Our government proved without a doubt Ms. Fiore used the money for her daughter’s wedding, plastic surgery, and rent. It took a jury all of two hours to find her guilty.

She was paid her salary as JP, almost $80,000 after she was charged and removed from her position.

I’m ashamed to say I voted for her but like Lincoln said, “You can’t fool all of us all the time.” Incredibly, this convicted felon still wants to be paid because she pleaded not guilty. Why? She won’t be paying rent or buying food after she’s sentenced because she will be getting three hots and a cot in prison. After she does, I hope she and her “plead the fifth” DA vendetta leave and don’t come back.

Theft is wrong, but what she did was common, reprehensible and disgusting. I wonder if she used some of that stolen money to pay for her billboard up on 160 across from Home Depot. It is an eyesore and should be removed ASAP. There is justice.

Joseph A. Baker