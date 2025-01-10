Letters to the Editor

Basically, what they are doing is taking away what we have saved for the winter months and not compensating us for what they have taken from us.

Guess we need to read the small print says reader

Every month we receive the Ruralite magazine from Valley Electric and in it they remind us that they are doing their best to keep up with the electrical demands of their customers/members.

At times that seems to be a problem for them, especially now that our government is demanding that we go all electric for everything that we consumers use, such as our vehicles, stoves, heating, air conditioning, etc. The government says that we must now use more renewable energy sources such as solar and Valley Electric must also agree because they have their own homeowner solar program.

Yes, we do save money most months on our electric bills and only pay a $35 monthly service fee. However, what is hidden in their contract, no matter what solar company installs your solar system, is the fact that Valley Electric every September takes away all of our banked energy that we worked all sunny summer for and that we would have used to help carry us through the less daylight and cloudy winter months. So, in the winter months not only do we have a $35 service fee but the chances are, we will also have additional electric bills because we cannot produce enough energy to totally provide for our needs.

Basically, what they are doing is taking away what we have saved for the winter months and not compensating us for what they have taken from us. That to me is no more than stealing. We consumers help them by not using the energy that they need to purchase to supply us with and then they take the extra we produce away when we need it most. Why don’t they take it away from us in March or April? I guess it is because they make more money by not compensating us and taking it in September. How is not compensating us for what they have taken even legal?

Mark Johnson

Are Dems trying to make it hard for the new administration?

Biden, by his actions, demonstrates he is a very bitter, vengeful and narcissistic man who would rather “set fire” to most of the country, even if it does major harm to most of the U.S. citizens as long as it causes difficult problems for the incoming administration.

With the help of what James Carville called “dumb-ass 20-year-olds,” the fires will be difficult to put out. In Biden’s final actions, starting with selling the materials for the southern wall at scrap prices, blanket presidential pardons in unprecedented numbers to some very questionable people, to make sure to spend every last dime he can to make sure our $36 trillion debt won’t decrease while inflation can increase and then sign an executive order that supposedly needs Congress to undo.

Not to mention all the other screw-ups in the last four years that started with the Afghanistan withdrawal debacle to the open border policy, to inflation and crime increases.

Once, Obama made a very true statement when he said, “Never underestimate Joe’s ability to screw anything up,” (except he used the “f” word in his statement), yet he backed him until it became clear to voters how screwed he really is.

David Jaronik

There are generous and good citizens living in Pahrump

When we had a rack stolen from our store I (in a fit of anger) dashed off a letter to the Pahrump Valley Times. This helped me to quell my anger and I thought this would be the end of the story.

I was amazed that a very generous stranger read my letter the day the paper came out and called our store. He seemed equally irate about the theft and offered us, free of charge, a rack he possessed and was not using.

I’ve since picked up this rack and it will be used and appreciated, but, more importantly, the incident helped restore my faith in our Pahrump friends and neighbors. We may have some less than admirable residents but let’s all enjoy the good people who reside here.

Happy New Year one and all!

Sharon Tate

