Letters to the Editor

Hope all Nye County residents are going to enjoy your gift from the BOCC. You say, “what gift?” Your stocking contained the ever-not-desirable solar fields.

Did Nye County residents get ‘coal’ in their stockings?

Confused? Yes.

We have been told for several years that our commissioners don’t want solar in our community. So what happened? Several months ago, they placed a moratorium on the solar and energy push by Biden, BLM and the many solar energy companies banging on Nye doors weekly.

This temporary moratorium was expiring, so instead of pushing for an extension, our BOCC caved in and approved many solar projects for our county.

Many representatives and employees of the energy company spoke of their happiness to be in our county and to have the opportunity to purchase affordable homes in the Pahrump area. Oh yes, they spoke of the jobs and money our community would make.

All planned presentation, while they foamed at the mouth with delight of pending approval.

Even though a few spoke against these projects again, our voices and opinions were not even considered.

Previous restrictions of how close to our homes and new homes had been considered at approximately 10 miles away from any current homes and projected new builds.

Well, that was not convenient for energy projects, so BOCC caved again and allowed the requested three-mile restriction to stand. Nye County lost this long-fought fight.

Our option now is our new sheriff in the White House will stop all of Biden’s new green deal projects in Nevada hopefully under the DOGE.

The state of Nevada’s southern deserts have been singled out as the dump for many of these energy proposals and would result in wall-to-wall solar fields, Gridliance power lines windmills, more destruction of local mountains for lithium mines, loss of wildlife and taking of our precious water.

We still have some glimmer of hope from Trump’s promise to rid us of Biden’s destructive policies.

Tune in for updates and express your displeasure to your local officials.

Merry Christmas to Nye County.

Linda Clark

The proper treatment of flying flags at half-mast

Maybe we need to remind folks that the American flag should be raised to the peak for just a moment, then flown at half-mast, again raised to the peak for a moment before being lowered for the day, for 30 days after a sitting or former president passes.

Steven M. Godfrey

Groom’s mom gets great service, meal from Carmelo’s

I ordered a catered dinner from Carmelo’s Bistro for an impromptu wedding for my son and daughter- in-law. I went in on Monday and spoke with Mr. Blundo, the owner, and he assisted me with my selections.

I can’t say enough about how accommodating and patient he was with me. He was also understanding of my budget and I was able to get exactly what I wanted. When I picked up the food the following Friday, his cook, Jerry, was so nice, had everything ready to go, and was informative about keeping it hot as well as carrying it to my car.

That evening I was able to set out a beautiful buffet of spaghetti bolognese (meat sauce), chicken alfredo, a beautiful mixed greens, olives, tomatoes & fresh parmesan salad with garlic toast. Everything was wonderful, presented nicely, and more than fed my 10 guests.

I just want to highly recommend Carmelo’s for both inside dining or take-out. They did a fantastic job and to be honest, we’ve lived here since 2002 and never eaten there. I normally cook and going out is a real treat. This experience was a winner all the way around.

Thank you Mr. Blundo and your staff.

Judy Castaneda