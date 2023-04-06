46°F
3 in a row: Trojans extend streak after back-to-back wins

By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times
April 6, 2023 - 11:01 am
 
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Senior Matt Arrey (9) delivering a pitch to a Western batter ...
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Senior Matt Arrey (9) delivering a pitch to a Western batter in Pahrump Valley's 8-0 victory against the Warriors.
Danny Smyth/Pahrump Valley Times Outfielder Fidel Betancourt (23) rounding third to score in th ...
Danny Smyth/Pahrump Valley Times Outfielder Fidel Betancourt (23) rounding third to score in the Trojans victory over Cheyenne High.

The Pahrump Valley Trojans headed to the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday afternoon for the second of three road trips this week.

The Trojans came away with a victory for the second day in a row.

Pahrump Valley kicked off the week with a huge win over the Canyon Springs Pioneers.

Senior second baseman Scott Hirschi led the way for the Trojans with a strong first inning. He hit a 2-run inside-the-park home run to give the Trojans a 5-0 lead.

Hirschi finished 2-for-3 with four runs batted in.

He was one of three Trojans to have 4-plus RBIs, along with Kyle McDaniel (5) and James Metscher (4).

The Trojans led 6-0 after the first inning.

Sophomore Andrew Zurn got the start on the mound for Pahrump Valley.

He pitched three innings, giving up just one run on three hits and struck out three Pioneer batters.

Despite already holding a sizable lead, the Trojan bats really came alive in the second inning. They combined for six hits and scored nine runs.

Four of their six hits scored runs, including a 2-run home run by McDaniel, his first of the year.

The Trojans would add nine more runs in the top of the third inning before winning 24-1 over the Pioneers.

On Wednesday afternoon, Pahrump Valley hit the road again – this time to California.

They headed down to Needles for a midday matchup with the 2A division Mustangs.

Needles came into the game with a 13-3 record and in the midst of a 4-game winning streak.

All four games came in shutout fashion. They have not allowed a run since their 11-1 loss to Palo Verde Valley on March 22.

Matt Arrey got the start at pitcher for the Trojans.

Arrey pitched a 7-inning complete game.

He allowed three runs on eight hits and struck out six batters while walking three.

Pahrump jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning. After kicking off the game with a triple, Metscher scored on a sacrifice fly by McDaniel. Two batters later, Fidel Betancourt scored from third on a wild pitch.

The Trojans would build up a 4-0 lead in the third inning before they gave up the first Mustang run in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Metscher was the only Trojan to get multiple hits in the game. The team combined for just six hits in the game.

After the Mustangs cut the lead down to three in the sixth inning, the Trojans would tack on three runs in the top of the seventh inning and take home the 8-3 win.

This was the first of three regular season games between these two teams.

Pahrump will host Needles for a doubleheader on Wednesday, April 26.

The Trojans’ third and final game of the week will be on Friday in a league matchup when they travel back to the Vegas Valley to take on the Clark Chargers.

Pahrump is 1-0 in league play after their win over the Pioneers on Tuesday.

Friday’s game is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m.

Contact sports writer/editor Danny Smyth at dsmyth@pvtimes.com. Follow @_dannysmyth on Twitter.

