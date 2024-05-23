76°F
Off-roaders compete in 60-mile Beatty poker run

Allen Lynn/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Off-road enthusiasts competed in the BigHorn Outback Explorers' annual Poker Run in Beatty this April.
Pahrump Valley's Austin Sandoval (5) bats against Sunrise Mountain, where the Trojans won 10-2 ...
Pahrump Valley baseball | 3 Trojans make top 100 in division
Tonopah falls to Indian Springs in first round of state softball playoffs
Pahrump Valley HS Athletics
Softball still has shot at regional championship game
Trojans Aidyn Cratty (17) pitches the ball at the Blue Knights in a home conference game agains ...
Pahrump Valley baseball gets fifth straight win
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
May 23, 2024 - 11:25 am
 

BEATTY —The town was filled with off-road enthusiasts for last month’s BigHorn Outback Explorers’ annual Poker Run. In all, 176 vehicles, including ATV’s, UTV’s, Jeeps, and trucks, took to the 60-mile route through Beatty’s outback backyard. Some of the participants came from outside Nevada, including some from Arizona, Idaho and Colorado. No vehicles were lost, and only three decided not to finish the complete course.

Weather created extra work for event organizers, as high winds took out trail markers the night before the run that had to be replaced by a crew led by BOE President Rusty Anderson. All the trail markers and signs were removed the day after the event.

Unlike the off-road races that regularly utilize trails in the Beatty area, the Poker Run participants travel at a more leisurely pace, drawing playing cards at each of four card stops. This year Cindy Kreutz had the $500 winning hand—a full house, aces over kings. The $300 second-best hand was held by Guy Morgan—a full house, sevens over tens.

Participants also had the chance to enjoy a breakfast by the Beatty Seniors, and a lunch by Chili Eddie. There was also a raffle with a large assortment of donated prizes.

Off-highway vehicles get plenty dirty on such a run, and this created a great fundraising opportunity for the Beatty High School Close-Up program which operated a car wash.

Richard Stephens is a free-lance reporter living in Beatty.

Pahrump Valley's Austin Sandoval (5) bats against Sunrise Mountain, where the Trojans won 10-2 ...
Pahrump Valley baseball | 3 Trojans make top 100 in division
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

The defending state champion Pahrump Valley baseball weren’t able to bring home another title this season, but three standouts for the Trojans ranked in the top 100 players in the 3A division for their batting averages.

Trojans Aidyn Cratty (17) pitches the ball at the Blue Knights in a home conference game agains ...
Pahrump Valley baseball gets fifth straight win
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

Sitting undefeated in the 3A South-Mountain baseball standings, the Pahrump Valley Trojans got their fifth win in a row.

Kayne Horibe (8) cathes a ball during the rematch game against Needles where Trojans won 8-3 on ...
PVHS slowly catching up to No. 1 The Meadows
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

Kayne Horibe (8) has been essential in the last two games the Pahrump Valley baseball team has played, earning the most RBIs on the team.

Catelina Sandoval (2) pitches the ball at a home game against Democracy Prep on March 4, 2024. ...
Trojans home run isn’t enough for win
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

A home run from Madison Rodriguez (6) wasn’t enough for the Pahrump Valley softball team to beat the Sports Leadership & Management (SLAM) Bulls in a conference game on Wednesday.

Taylor Brown (13) in the outfield at Pahrump Valley High School playing against Moapa Valley on ...
SOFTBALL: Trojans top Moapa, fall to Needles
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

The Trojans softball team suffered their first loss this season against a school from a neighboring state on Monday, but it also added a win in a weekend game against Moapa Valley (2-1) at home.

Muckers baseball off to 1-3 start this season
By Jimmy Romo Tonopah Times Bonanza

By the end of the weekend, the Tonopah Muckers had played four games, where they scored over 17 runs.

Muckers start softball season 1-3
By Jimmy Romo Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News

Tonopah softball started their season over the weekend with four games on Friday and Saturday.

A calf is being caught by a man on horseback at the Pahrump Junior High and High School Rodeo a ...
RODEO 2024: Here are the winners
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada State High School Rodeo was in Pahrump last weekend where junior and senior high school students from around the state came to compete after their winter break.