PVHS slowly catching up to No. 1 The Meadows

Kayne Horibe (8) has been essential in the last two games the Pahrump Valley baseball team has played, earning the most RBIs on the team.

The Trojans won another conference game on Tuesday, this time it was against the Sunrise Mountain Miners (4-10). This adds a fifth win to Pahrump Valley’s undefeated run in the 3A South-Mountain league where they currently stand at No. 2. But the win against the Miners wasn’t enough to keep the Trojans motivated against the Sierra Vista Mountain Lions on Wednesday. Here’s a recap of the games:

Sunrise Mountain

Vinny Whitney (3) scored for the Trojans at the top of the first inning after scoring on an error before turning the game over to the Miners, who tied it at the end of the first inning. In the second inning Pahrump Valley set up in the field before Horibe was getting ready to bat. Horibe hit a triple to the left of the outfield where both Cody Fried (7) and Jack Walker (34) scored on the play.

With no outs, Tony Whitney (22), Vinny Whitney, Cratty and Benny Cimperman (23) all hit singles that resulted in runs which brought the score up to 7-1. At the bottom of the second inning the Miners weren’t able to hit Fried’s pitches and the second inning ended with a big lead for the Trojans.

But the Trojans didn’t stop there: Horibe scored after an error by the pitcher and Vinny Whitney hit a single to get Tony Whitney across the home plate. Both teams slowed down until the last two innings where each added another point — but it wasn’t enough for the Miners to take the lead and the game ended 10-2.

The Trojans pitched a total of 11 outs and only a single walk. Horibe scored the most runs batted in this match, where he had a total of three. Vinny Whitney was close behind with two.

Sierra Vista

Horibe was the only Trojan to score thanks to a single from Tony Whitney against the Sierra Vista Mountain Lions on Wednesday.

In a blowout game, Pahrump Valley was in trouble after Sierra Vista kept the pressure on the Trojans for the entire game. Luckily for the Trojans, this game was a non-conference game, which didn’t spoil their undefeated streak in the league.

With two outs early in the second inning, the Mountain Lions had a dominant set of plays that made them five runs. Micah Mendoza (12) wasn’t able to hold the Mountain Lions back as he allowed 11 runs and seven runs. Sierra Vista was able to score on their hits as it seemed like they could barely miss. This led to five runs for the Mountain Lions.

The third inning, the Trojans were finally able to get on the board with a run from Horibe, but the Mountain Lions were not letting Pahrump Valley get any more of a lead. They proceeded to score another five runs at the bottom of the third inning.

Sierra Vista outperformed the Trojans and ended the game 13-1.

The Trojans will face the Sunrise Mountain Miners once more in the regular season to get their sixth undefeated win in the league to catch up to No. 1 The Meadows School. Next week the Trojans will face off against the Clark Chargers from Las Vegas on April 8, and on April 9, they will again play against Sports Leadership and Management (SLAM) for a conference game in Las Vegas.