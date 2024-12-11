Legacy Racing Association Construction Desert Showdown 2024 results
Off-road vehicles flocked to Pahrump over the weekend in a race that was held on Dec. 7
The annual Legacy Racing Association Construction Desert Showdown came and went through Pahrump’s desert with a range of different off-road vehicles.
The desert showdown included dirt bikes all the way up to the truck series from Dec. 5th through the 8th. Race day was on Dec. 7, where roughly three Pahrump residents participated.
Here are the unofficial winners of the Desert Showdown:
Unlimited Truck
Sterling Miller (86) with a 3:33:18 time won in the race over Eric Hustead’s (1) time of 3:34:41.
Las Vegas driver Jack Olliges (27) placed in third.
Class 10
Corey Goin (1036) won with a 4:04:29 time, followed by Dane Miller (1098) and Katlyn Cox (1091) from Las Vegas in third place.
Class 1
Sean Gilbert (1562), from Las Vegas, won first place with a time of 3:26:57. He defeated his Las Vegas competitor, Blaine Conrad, who finished in second place.
Trophylite 600
Daniel Sullivan (6079) won the race with a 4:52:00, followed by Shawn Runyon (6052).
Class 6100
Jake Johnson (6109) won first place with fourteen other competitors with a 3:35:05 time beating out Brent Fox (6101).
Class 7200
Gabe Frye (7213) won his race with a 5:02:46 time.
