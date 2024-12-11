Legacy Racing Association Construction Desert Showdown 2024 results

Off-road vehicles flocked to Pahrump over the weekend in a race that was held on Dec. 7

A trophy truck parked in the staging area of the annual Legacy Racing Association Construction Desert Showdown on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Pahrump. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

A trophy truck races in the annual Legacy Racing Association Construction Desert Showdown on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Pahrump. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times A truck races in the annual Legacy Racing Association Construction Desert Showdown on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Pahrump.

The annual Legacy Racing Association Construction Desert Showdown came and went through Pahrump’s desert with a range of different off-road vehicles.

The desert showdown included dirt bikes all the way up to the truck series from Dec. 5th through the 8th. Race day was on Dec. 7, where roughly three Pahrump residents participated.

Here are the unofficial winners of the Desert Showdown:

Unlimited Truck

Sterling Miller (86) with a 3:33:18 time won in the race over Eric Hustead’s (1) time of 3:34:41.

Las Vegas driver Jack Olliges (27) placed in third.

Class 10

Corey Goin (1036) won with a 4:04:29 time, followed by Dane Miller (1098) and Katlyn Cox (1091) from Las Vegas in third place.

Class 1

Sean Gilbert (1562), from Las Vegas, won first place with a time of 3:26:57. He defeated his Las Vegas competitor, Blaine Conrad, who finished in second place.

Trophylite 600

Daniel Sullivan (6079) won the race with a 4:52:00, followed by Shawn Runyon (6052).

Class 6100

Jake Johnson (6109) won first place with fourteen other competitors with a 3:35:05 time beating out Brent Fox (6101).

Class 7200

Gabe Frye (7213) won his race with a 5:02:46 time.

Contact Jimmy Romo at jromo@pvtimes.com. Follow @JimmyRomo.News on Instagram.