40°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Pahrump, NV
Sports

Legacy Racing Association Construction Desert Showdown 2024 results

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times A truck races in the annual Legacy Racing Association Constru ...
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times A truck races in the annual Legacy Racing Association Construction Desert Showdown on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Pahrump.
A trophy truck races in the annual Legacy Racing Association Construction Desert Showdown on Sa ...
A trophy truck races in the annual Legacy Racing Association Construction Desert Showdown on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Pahrump. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
A trophy truck parked in the staging area of the annual Legacy Racing Association Construction ...
A trophy truck parked in the staging area of the annual Legacy Racing Association Construction Desert Showdown on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Pahrump. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
More Stories
Trojan junior Keir Sheppard (1) attempts to get past Coral Academy on Friday, Dec. 6, in Hender ...
Pahrump boys basketball 0-2 early in the seaosn
Derek Foreman Remembering special trips with his dad, Spring Mountain Chiropractic's Derek Fore ...
Holiday ram tale makes a great Christmas gift
Seventh annual Turkey Bowl Tournament brought out bowlers ages 7 to 82
Pahrump Valley’s (center) senior Trinity French (14) (center) greets Natalie Soto (10) ( ...
High performing Pahrump Valley girls basketball team rebuilds
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times
December 11, 2024 - 4:05 am
 
Updated December 11, 2024 - 6:34 am

The annual Legacy Racing Association Construction Desert Showdown came and went through Pahrump’s desert with a range of different off-road vehicles.

The desert showdown included dirt bikes all the way up to the truck series from Dec. 5th through the 8th. Race day was on Dec. 7, where roughly three Pahrump residents participated.

Here are the unofficial winners of the Desert Showdown:

Unlimited Truck

Sterling Miller (86) with a 3:33:18 time won in the race over Eric Hustead’s (1) time of 3:34:41.

Las Vegas driver Jack Olliges (27) placed in third.

Class 10

Corey Goin (1036) won with a 4:04:29 time, followed by Dane Miller (1098) and Katlyn Cox (1091) from Las Vegas in third place.

Class 1

Sean Gilbert (1562), from Las Vegas, won first place with a time of 3:26:57. He defeated his Las Vegas competitor, Blaine Conrad, who finished in second place.

Trophylite 600

Daniel Sullivan (6079) won the race with a 4:52:00, followed by Shawn Runyon (6052).

Class 6100

Jake Johnson (6109) won first place with fourteen other competitors with a 3:35:05 time beating out Brent Fox (6101).

Class 7200

Gabe Frye (7213) won his race with a 5:02:46 time.

Contact Jimmy Romo at jromo@pvtimes.com. Follow @JimmyRomo.News on Instagram.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Trojan junior Keir Sheppard (1) attempts to get past Coral Academy on Friday, Dec. 6, in Hender ...
Pahrump boys basketball 0-2 early in the seaosn
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump boys basketball team recently lost their second league game against Coral Academy in Henderson last week.

Las Vegas Review Journal file
Pahrump bowling club plays for over $1,200
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

Local Pahrump bowling club plays with nearly 80 players right before the holidays.

Pahranagat Valley tight end Boogie Lewis (19) runs for a touchdown as Tonopah defensive back Dr ...
Tonopah football falls short in the state championship game
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

In a final state championship game for the NIAA Class 1A State Championship trophy, Tonopah had to go through Pahranagat Valley and the Panthers wanted the win more than.