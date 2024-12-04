Pahrump bowling club plays for over $1,200

Local Pahrump bowling club plays with nearly 80 players right before the holidays.

Before the Thanksgiving dinner, the Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club met at the local bowling alley to play a certified snakebites game.

Nearly 80 bowlers rolled into the Pahrump Nugget Hotel and Casino’s bowling alley where over $1,200 was distributed to top winners. There were two division games where players battled for top placement for bigger payouts.

Division A

The battle for first was fought by three players; Shaun Upton, Kyle Breneman and Aaron Pope. The No. 1 spot was only 14 points away between the three of them.

At the start of the tournament, it seemed as though Pope had the edge as he bowled a 269 in the first game, which was the highest first game score. Upton and Breneman scored a 214 in comparison. And this lead was nearly solidified by the second game, where he scored 222 points.

But then Anthony Matassa, with a zero handicap, rose to the top after getting a 504 after the second game. This was 13 points above Pope’s score. Meanwhile, this was nearly a 100-point difference between Upton and Breneman.

By the third frame, Upton and Breneman would jump up in the leader board. Upton would score a 266 and Breneman would score a 288, while Pope scored another 222.

Matassa would score a perfect game for his third game.

By the end, after handicaps, Upton would score a total score of 853 for the top prize of $75. Breneman would win second place with 842 points with a $60 prize. Both top two contenders had a handicap of 172.

Pope would get No. 3, with a final score of 839 for $55 and a handicap of 126.

Matassa would get fifth place after being five points behind Gary Evans, who had an 809 score with a 137-point handicap.

There were 44 players in Division A and only the top 11 would win a piece of the prize and $440 was distributed.

Division B

No one could have expected the Division B winner as a perfect game jumped into the top seat, and two more had a big third-game finish that placed them at the top.

At the start of the match Martin Aune scored 159 and 146 in the first two games, which was an average score, Aune was not on track of being within the winning top nine. But it was the perfect game that he bowled that sent him to the top of the roster.

Eddie Ryan and Larry Tobey would also have average scores until they scored over 250 points in their last game. Both ended their match with a 264 last game.

Tobey would end with a final score after a 199 handicap with 803 points for No. 3 and $55. Ryan would score an 823 after a 210 handicap to walk away with $60. And in No. 1 was Aune with less than 10-point advantage with 831 total points after a 226 handicap.

Side pot

There were two side pots where the first was a scratch side pot that takes the raw score of the three games and awards the highest scorers.

Matassa would win by a landslide after scoring an 804 to win $35. The next player with the best game was Pope with 713 points, followed by Upton with 681 points.

Then in the handicap side pot, that takes the highest score in the division scores, regardless of class. Breneman would take the win for an extra $40 with 842 points. Pope would win second again for $35 with 839 points, followed by Eddie Ryan with 823 points for $30.

This tournament’s sponsor was Jan Mock, a long-time member.

