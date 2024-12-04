Pahrump Valley girls basketball team starts new season after rebuild

On Wednesday the Trojan girls basketball team played their first game of the season, but are coming back after losing nine seniors last season.

Heaven Cooper (13) (right) is about to shoot her free-throws against Sports Leadership & Managment in Henderson, Nevada on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024 (Jimmy Romo/Pahrump Valley Times)

As winter sports are in full swing, girls basketball is starting their first games this week after a successful season last year.

The girls were the top team in the league last year after going undefeated in the regular season and they made it to the state playoffs. Now the girls will be starting up a new season, and their first games will be away games.

Here are the games the team will be playing for next week.

Arbor View

The Trojans’ first game of the season will be a non-league game against Arbor View on Dec. 3 at night. Last year the Trojans won their game against the Aggies 56-44 in a tournament match.

In the first half the Aggies fell behind in a close 21-20 game and in the second half the Trojans were able to play a strong fourth quarter, where they scored 22 points to the Aggies’ 12 points.

The Aggies are a Class 4A team that is a league above the Trojans, who play in Class 3A. The Lady Trojans graduated nine seniors out of 15 players last year.

Brickhouse Classic

From Dec. 5 - 7 the girls will travel to Sparks to play against at least three schools.

Coral Academy

When the Trojans come back the team will play against the Coral Academy of Science Falcons on Dec. 12 at 6:30 p.m.

Last year the Trojans were able to get a nine-point win against the Falcons after a strong first half. The Trojans were up 31-11 by the end of the first half but the Falcons were able to have a high-scoring third quarter. This outpaced the Trojans by 10 points. But in the fourth quarter the two teams were able to nearly match one another, which kept Coral Academy from closing the gap.

Moapa Valley

The Trojans will play against the regional league winner from last season, the Moapa Valley Pirates on Dec. 13 at 6:30 p.m. at home.

In the regional championship game, Moapa was able to pull ahead of the Trojans from the start of the game, but the Trojans were able to make up the difference by the end of the first half with a score of 14-13. It was all up to the fourth quarter as the Pirates were still one point behind. The Pirates were able to score 10 points in the fourth to Trojans’ six, making it a three-point loss.

The Pirates only lost six players last season, but the true state of the team might be revealed in this game.

Contact Jimmy Romo at jromo@pvtimes.com. Follow @JimmyRomo.News on Instagram.