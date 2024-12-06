45°F
Seventh annual Turkey Bowl Tournament brought out bowlers ages 7 to 82

By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times
December 6, 2024 - 4:22 am
 
Updated December 6, 2024 - 5:21 am

The annual Turkey Bowl Tournament took place on Thanksgiving Day for the seventh year at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center.

This 9-pin no-tap match gave players four games to bowl and the lowest game would be scrapped. For the seventh annual tournament, 60 bowlers arrived on Thanksgiving morning to compete before the big dinner.

The ages ranged from 7-years-old to 82-years-old.

Jennifer Mathias took home first place after she scored 1,001 points. This was followed by Dand Acock with 993 points, and Hayden Sherard would score 977 to make up the top three winners.

There were prizes for the top 11 players and some of the scores were close.

Liberty Acock would score four more points to beat Richard Conrad, who scored a 903. Liberty Acock would hold on to No. 5. Randy Gulley would end up tying with David Bishop at 897 points in the final scores. The last two prize winners would be separated by five points.

