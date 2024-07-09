1 Pahrump team remains in quest for state little league title

The Little League Baseball Tournament is in full swing in Las Vegas and two of the three Pahrump Valley Little League teams are out after being eliminated.

Pahrump Valley Little League The Pahrump Valley Little League 9- to 11-year old all-star team is the sole remaining of Pahrump's three teams competing for a spot in Saturday's state tournament.

“All of our teams are better than last year,” said Steve Davis, president of the Pahrump based Little League.

The Pahrump Valley Little League team plays in District 4 alongside Las Vegas teams that are west of Interstate 15. But the best district in Nevada is District 2, the home of the Henderson little league team, who won the state championship and Mountain Regional Championship, which includes athletes from five states.

Pahrump’s Little League team was the only rural team to participate in the District 4 baseball tournament, but Pahrump isn’t the only team that participates in District 4 as Moapa Valley is also allowed to participate in the tournament. Moapa Valley is also participating in another tournament in the Las Vegas Valley.

Across the state, Little League teams are playing their tournament games as northern Nevada District 3 already finished theirs. Elko was the district winner and advanced to the state tournament.

Only one of the three Pahrump teams is still in the District 4 tournament, but it’s not their little league all-star team. Still in the tournament is Pahrump’s 9-11 year old all-star team.

Results

Pahrump’s Little League All-Stars lost the first two games it had in the bracket. In the first round, Pahrump faced off against Mountain Ridge, where the final score was 13-1 in an early Saturday morning game.

After being sent to eliminations in the second round, the Pahrump Valley Little League team lost to Lone Mountain 16-7 on Sunday night to officially send the team home and their chances at the state tournament over.

The Pahrump 8-10 year-old team was the second team to be eliminated in similar fashion. Their first game was played against Summerlin North, where the score favored the Las Vegas team 25-2. This sent yet another Pahrump team to the elimination rounds, where they were unable to keep their heads above water against Cheyenne, who won 12-2.

But Pahrump has one last team that advanced in the tournament.

The 9-11 year-olds are still playing strong. They played their first game on Sunday evening, where they beat Cheyenne 10-0. This game saw no errors from Pahrump and 13 hits. In their second game they will face off against Summerlin North Tuesday night. If they win, they will play either Summerlin South or Mountain Ridge on Thursday. If they lose they will play in the elimination games against Peccole.

All three championship games will be played on July 13 at 8 p.m.

“I’m proud of our kids,” Davis said.

Contact Jimmy Romo at jromo@pvtimes.com. Follow @JimmyRomo.News on Instagram.