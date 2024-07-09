110°F
1 Pahrump team remains in quest for state little league title

Pahrump Valley Little League The Pahrump Valley Little League 9- to 11-year old all-star team ...
Pahrump Valley Little League The Pahrump Valley Little League 9- to 11-year old all-star team is the sole remaining of Pahrump's three teams competing for a spot in Saturday's state tournament.
Anissa McClain, Fitlife Bungee member, jumps in the air while attached to a bungee harness for ...
This bungee workout is easier on joints and knees
The 2023-24 Tonopah Mucker's baseball team (Andrea Morgan/Special to the Times-Bonanza)
‘Here we go’: Tonopah coach gets ready for next year
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Guide and outfitter Keith Connors, from the far north of Br ...
Sportsman’s Quest: The Story Teller
Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association Jim Butler Days tournament A class winner, Tom Gros ...
JIM BUTLER DAYS: Horseshoes group honors Tonopah founder
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times
July 9, 2024 - 2:00 pm
 

The Little League Baseball Tournament is in full swing in Las Vegas and two of the three Pahrump Valley Little League teams are out after being eliminated.

“All of our teams are better than last year,” said Steve Davis, president of the Pahrump based Little League.

The Pahrump Valley Little League team plays in District 4 alongside Las Vegas teams that are west of Interstate 15. But the best district in Nevada is District 2, the home of the Henderson little league team, who won the state championship and Mountain Regional Championship, which includes athletes from five states.

Pahrump’s Little League team was the only rural team to participate in the District 4 baseball tournament, but Pahrump isn’t the only team that participates in District 4 as Moapa Valley is also allowed to participate in the tournament. Moapa Valley is also participating in another tournament in the Las Vegas Valley.

Across the state, Little League teams are playing their tournament games as northern Nevada District 3 already finished theirs. Elko was the district winner and advanced to the state tournament.

Only one of the three Pahrump teams is still in the District 4 tournament, but it’s not their little league all-star team. Still in the tournament is Pahrump’s 9-11 year old all-star team.

Results

Pahrump’s Little League All-Stars lost the first two games it had in the bracket. In the first round, Pahrump faced off against Mountain Ridge, where the final score was 13-1 in an early Saturday morning game.

After being sent to eliminations in the second round, the Pahrump Valley Little League team lost to Lone Mountain 16-7 on Sunday night to officially send the team home and their chances at the state tournament over.

The Pahrump 8-10 year-old team was the second team to be eliminated in similar fashion. Their first game was played against Summerlin North, where the score favored the Las Vegas team 25-2. This sent yet another Pahrump team to the elimination rounds, where they were unable to keep their heads above water against Cheyenne, who won 12-2.

But Pahrump has one last team that advanced in the tournament.

The 9-11 year-olds are still playing strong. They played their first game on Sunday evening, where they beat Cheyenne 10-0. This game saw no errors from Pahrump and 13 hits. In their second game they will face off against Summerlin North Tuesday night. If they win, they will play either Summerlin South or Mountain Ridge on Thursday. If they lose they will play in the elimination games against Peccole.

All three championship games will be played on July 13 at 8 p.m.

“I’m proud of our kids,” Davis said.

Contact Jimmy Romo at jromo@pvtimes.com. Follow @JimmyRomo.News on Instagram.

The 2023-24 Tonopah Mucker's baseball team (Andrea Morgan/Special to the Times-Bonanza)
‘Here we go’: Tonopah coach gets ready for next year
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

TONOPAH — A retired Nye County Sheriff’s sergeant who traveled the nation has parked his RV in Tonopah once again to coach the Muckers baseball team.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Guide and outfitter Keith Connors, from the far north of Br ...
Sportsman’s Quest: The Story Teller
By Dan Simmons Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The time of hunting and fishing conventions has come to an end and the hunting guides-outfitters have returned home to prepare for another season. I’m left with my head full of new stories and my sides still aching from laughing at the crazy tales and humorous, if sometimes dangerous, adventures we’ve shared at vendor booths, in the hallways, hotel rooms and yes, while sipping a beverage in the local “watering holes.”

Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association Jim Butler Days tournament A class winner, Tom Gros ...
JIM BUTLER DAYS: Horseshoes group honors Tonopah founder
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

Six competitive horseshoe pitchers met in a Nevada town with roughly 2,000 residents and home of the Clown Motel, which is next to a cemetery that dates back to 1901 in Tonopah.

Pahrump Valley's Austin Sandoval (5) bats against Sunrise Mountain, where the Trojans won 10-2 ...
Pahrump Valley baseball | 3 Trojans make top 100 in division
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

The defending state champion Pahrump Valley baseball weren’t able to bring home another title this season, but three standouts for the Trojans ranked in the top 100 players in the 3A division for their batting averages.

Allen Lynn/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Off-road enthusiasts competed in the BigHorn Out ...
Off-roaders compete in 60-mile Beatty poker run
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Beatty was filled with off-road enthusiasts for last month’s BigHorn Outback Explorers’ annual Poker Run. In all, 176 vehicles, including ATV’s, UTV’s, Jeeps, and trucks, took to the 60-mile route through Beatty’s outback backyard

Trojans Aidyn Cratty (17) pitches the ball at the Blue Knights in a home conference game agains ...
Pahrump Valley baseball gets fifth straight win
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

Sitting undefeated in the 3A South-Mountain baseball standings, the Pahrump Valley Trojans got their fifth win in a row.

Kayne Horibe (8) cathes a ball during the rematch game against Needles where Trojans won 8-3 on ...
PVHS slowly catching up to No. 1 The Meadows
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

Kayne Horibe (8) has been essential in the last two games the Pahrump Valley baseball team has played, earning the most RBIs on the team.