Becker wins golf tournament in Pahrump

The Lakeview 2018 Men’s Club Championship was held on Nov. 1 and Nov. 8 at the Lakeview Executive Golf Course.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Ed Plavic (left) presents the championship trophy, to Ron Becker. Thirty-one players took part.

The Lakeview 2018 Men’s Club Championship was held on Nov. 1 and Nov. 8 at the Lakeview Executive Golf Course.

Ron Becker won the championship with a final round of 50 (-9) for a total score of 103 (-15), four strokes ahead of runner-up Pat Pinkella. Thirty-one (31) players participated in the tournament.

At the awards presentation, Becker said “I’ve always had a good long game but I’m a very poor chipper and putter. In this championship, it all came together.”

For his win, Becker was presented with the coveted championship trophy that he keeps for a year and top money prize.