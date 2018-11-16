Becker wins golf tournament in Pahrump

The Lakeview 2018 Men’s Club Championship was held on Nov. 1 and Nov. 8 at the Lakeview Executive Golf Course.
Ron Becker won the championship with a final round of 50 (-9) for a total score of 103 (-15), four strokes ahead of runner-up Pat Pinkella. Thirty-one (31) players participated in the tournament.
At the awards presentation, Becker said “I’ve always had a good long game but I’m a very poor chipper and putter. In this championship, it all came together.”
For his win, Becker was presented with the coveted championship trophy that he keeps for a year and top money prize.