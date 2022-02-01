Debbie Varner bowls perfect game to top Pahrump Valley Tournament

The Pahrump Nugget held its first Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowl event of the new year on Saturday afternoon.

Randy Gulley/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowl Secretary/Treasurer Debbie Varner won the B Division in the first PVTBC event of 2022.

The tournament was a Certified 8-9 Pin No Tap singles event featuring 82 bowlers that were split into two divisions – A and B.

In the A division, Kali Costa-Ayres came away with the win. This is his second win in the last three PVTBC events dating back to November 2021.

Costa-Ayres finished with a total score of 1,028 pins. He bowled games of 266, 279 and 300 to go along with his handicap score of 183. His 300 game was one of 11 bowled throughout the tournament.

Walt Kuver and Judi Clausen closed out the top three finishers for the A division.

Kuver, the winner of the last PVTBC event held in December 2021, finished in second place with a total score of 984 pins. He finished with games of 300, 262 and 290, in addition to having a handicap score of 132.

Clausen took third place for the A division. She bowled games of 208, 294 and 300, to go along with her handicap score of 170, for a total score of 972 pins.

There were a total of 10 members in the A division that bowled a 300 game. In addition to Costa-Ayres, Kuver and Clausen, Marcy Fischer, Tom Leedom, Jim Sparlin, Richard Alderman, Frank Medina, James Ortega and Larry Attebery all had a perfect game.

In the B division, there was only one bowler who had a perfect game and that was the winner of the division, Debbie Varner.

Varner finished with the highest score of the tournament on her way to winning the division. She finished with games of 300, 264 and 277, to go along with her handicap score of 199, for a total of 1,040 pins.

Thanks to her high scores, Varner won her division by over 100 pins.

James Spear and Lani McKinney rounded out the top three spots for the B division.

Spear finished with a total score of 937 pins. He had games of 220, 256 and 262, in addition to his handicap score of 199.

Following just one point behind Spear was McKinney, who finished in third place with a total score of 936 pins. She bowled games of 259, 255 and 166 to go along with her handicap score of 256.

A total of 21 bowlers between the two divisions received cash prizes for their finishing places.

In addition to the cash prizes for the divisional finishers, there were also two side pots that gave out cash prizes to some of the bowlers.

In the Handicap side pot, 16 bowlers received a cash prize for their total scores, including their handicaps.

Varner, Costa-Ayres and Kuver finished in the top three spots, with Varner finishing in first place overall. For her first-place finish, Varner took home an additional $40 in cash for her side pot win.

In the Scratch side pot, only four bowlers received a cash prize for their total scores without including their handicaps.

Taking home the top spot was Jim Sparlin with 857 total points. He bowled games of 297, 300 and 260. For his first-place finish, he took home over $32 in cash.

Kuver, Richard Alderman and Dale Bystedt were the other winners. Kuver received the second-place prize for his total score of 852, while Alderman finished in third place with a score of 824 and Bystedt finished in fourth place with a total score of 791.

The next PVTBC event will be held on Saturday, Feb. 26, at 1 p.m. This event will be a Scotch Doubles tournament. The tournament directors will be Debbie Varner and Barbara Wilson.