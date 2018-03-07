Donkey basketball puts ‘fun’ in fundraising for Pahrump schools

The annual Donkey Basketball game sponsored by Rosemary Clarke Middle School and Pahrump Valley High School was a success, according to Nancy Berry, the tournament coordinator.
“We had approximately 700 people there, including the players from eight teams,” Berry said. “After some generous donations and ticket sales, we raised $1,500 each for RCMS and PVHS.”
Donkey Sports Inc., of Entiat, Washington, provided the donkeys and the officials for the event, which was held March 2 at Pahrump Valley High School.
The local business team “It’s on like Donkey Kong” defeated the Death Valley team to win the tournament for the third year in a row.
The funds raised for RCMS go toward reward and incentive programs to encourage good attendance, grades and behavior.