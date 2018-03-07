Donkey basketball puts ‘fun’ in fundraising for Pahrump schools

The annual Donkey Basketball game sponsored by Rosemary Clarke Middle School and Pahrump Valley High School was a success, according to Nancy Berry, the tournament coordinator.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times A fast break is never really a fast break in donkey basketball, but the March 2 event raised $3,000 for Rosemary Clarke Middle School and Pahrump Valley High School.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Sometimes an outside shot is the only shot a donkey will allow a player to have, as players for eight teams learned March 2 during the annual donkey basketball fundraiser at Pahrump Valley High School.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Donkeys don’t always help humans play defense, as this two-on-none situation shows during the March 2 donkey basketball game sponsored by Rosemary Clarke Middle School and Pahrump Valley High School.

“We had approximately 700 people there, including the players from eight teams,” Berry said. “After some generous donations and ticket sales, we raised $1,500 each for RCMS and PVHS.”

Donkey Sports Inc., of Entiat, Washington, provided the donkeys and the officials for the event, which was held March 2 at Pahrump Valley High School.

The local business team “It’s on like Donkey Kong” defeated the Death Valley team to win the tournament for the third year in a row.

The funds raised for RCMS go toward reward and incentive programs to encourage good attendance, grades and behavior.