First time at the rodeo? We’ve got you covered with this schedule of events

The Pahrump Junior High and High School Rodeo is around the corner, where families can watch the events for free starting Friday.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Shown in the barrel racing competition is Kylie Ann Behrendt of Fernley, just one of hundreds of youth to compete in the Pahrump Junior High and High School Rodeo this year.

The annual rodeo at the McCullough Rodeo Arena in Petrack Park put on by Buddy Krebs, will be bringing students from across the state after their winter break. There will be a sea of live-in trailers from across the state competing in the competition.

The rodeo is free, but donations are greatly appreciated as Krebs and his small team manage to collect funding for the event.

Here is the schedule for the weekend:

Friday, Feb. 16:

Shooting tournament – 8 a.m. at Murphys Pit, 1871 E. Mesquite Ave., Pahrump

High School cutting – The girls will start at 11 a.m. at McCullough Arena, 150 N. Highway 160, Pahrump

Stock draw – 5 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 17 doors open at 9 a.m. and Sunday, Feb. 18 at 8 a.m.:

Large Arena:

JH Boys Goat Tying

JH Girls Goat Tying

HS Team Roping

JH Team Roping

JH Chute Dogging

HS Steer Wrestling

HS Saddle Bronc Riding

JH Saddle Bronc Riding

HS Bareback Riding

JH Bareback Riding

HS Bull Riding

JH Bull Riding

JH Barrel Racing

HS Barrel Racing

Small Arena:

HS Tie Down

JH Tie Down

HS Pole Bending

JH Pole Bending

HS Girls Goat Bending

HS Girls Breakaway

JH Girls Breakaway

JH Boys Breakaway

JH Ribbon Roping