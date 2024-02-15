54°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Pahrump, NV
Sports

First time at the rodeo? We’ve got you covered with this schedule of events

By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times
February 15, 2024 - 1:54 pm
 
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Shown in the barrel racing competition is Kylie Ann Be ...
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Shown in the barrel racing competition is Kylie Ann Behrendt of Fernley, just one of hundreds of youth to compete in the Pahrump Junior High and High School Rodeo this year.

The Pahrump Junior High and High School Rodeo is around the corner, where families can watch the events for free starting Friday.

The annual rodeo at the McCullough Rodeo Arena in Petrack Park put on by Buddy Krebs, will be bringing students from across the state after their winter break. There will be a sea of live-in trailers from across the state competing in the competition.

The rodeo is free, but donations are greatly appreciated as Krebs and his small team manage to collect funding for the event.

Here is the schedule for the weekend:

Friday, Feb. 16:

Shooting tournament – 8 a.m. at Murphys Pit, 1871 E. Mesquite Ave., Pahrump

High School cutting – The girls will start at 11 a.m. at McCullough Arena, 150 N. Highway 160, Pahrump

Stock draw – 5 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 17 doors open at 9 a.m. and Sunday, Feb. 18 at 8 a.m.:

Large Arena:

JH Boys Goat Tying

JH Girls Goat Tying

HS Team Roping

JH Team Roping

JH Chute Dogging

HS Steer Wrestling

HS Saddle Bronc Riding

JH Saddle Bronc Riding

HS Bareback Riding

JH Bareback Riding

HS Bull Riding

JH Bull Riding

JH Barrel Racing

HS Barrel Racing

Small Arena:

HS Tie Down

JH Tie Down

HS Pole Bending

JH Pole Bending

HS Girls Goat Bending

HS Girls Breakaway

JH Girls Breakaway

JH Boys Breakaway

JH Ribbon Roping

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
pvt default image
Trojans girls basketball moves on to the quarterfinals
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

After Avery Moore stole a pass from the Sports Leadership and Management (SLAM) girls basketball team she passed the ball to Paris Coleman who ran up and scored the team’s fourth two-pointer in less than two minutes.

Pastor opens boxing gym for Pahrump youth
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pastor Ruben Bajo, of Full Armor of God Ministries in Pahrump told the Pahrump Valley Times that decades ago the sport of boxing saved his life and kept him off the streets of Los Angeles.

Alejandro Lozano (0) with the Pahrump Valley Trojans dribbling towards the Chaparral Cowboys in ...
Trojans struggle in nail-biting 4th quarter against Chaparral
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

It was all up to No. 14 Daxton Palmisano from the Pahrump Valley boys basketball team with less than 10 seconds on the clock to score a three-pointer to get the Trojans into overtime in a hard-fought game on Wednesday.

pvt default image
Trojans boys basketball on 3-game winning streak
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

Three wins in one week from the Pahrump Valley boys basketball team last week after they won at home against the Pinecrest Academy Sloan Canyon in a tight match that ended 59-57.

Dr. Gabriel Judkins, an associate professor in the Geoscience Department, second row right, att ...
UNLV students, staff find solace at NFR morning go-round
By Sam Gordon Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

UNLV freshman Ty Huel said walking to the Thomas & Mack Center to watch the NFR was like “walking through Mandalay Bay with the Oct. 1 shooting that happened.”

Courtney Van House and Paris Coleman show their enthusiasm during the Opening Presentation. Joh ...
Lady Trojans trounce Chaparral
Staff Report

The Pahrump Lady Trojans basketball team thoroughly steamrolled Chaparral with a 54-3 score in a home game Thursday night.