First time at the rodeo? We’ve got you covered with this schedule of events
The Pahrump Junior High and High School Rodeo is around the corner, where families can watch the events for free starting Friday.
The annual rodeo at the McCullough Rodeo Arena in Petrack Park put on by Buddy Krebs, will be bringing students from across the state after their winter break. There will be a sea of live-in trailers from across the state competing in the competition.
The rodeo is free, but donations are greatly appreciated as Krebs and his small team manage to collect funding for the event.
Here is the schedule for the weekend:
Friday, Feb. 16:
Shooting tournament – 8 a.m. at Murphys Pit, 1871 E. Mesquite Ave., Pahrump
High School cutting – The girls will start at 11 a.m. at McCullough Arena, 150 N. Highway 160, Pahrump
Stock draw – 5 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 17 doors open at 9 a.m. and Sunday, Feb. 18 at 8 a.m.:
Large Arena:
JH Boys Goat Tying
JH Girls Goat Tying
HS Team Roping
JH Team Roping
JH Chute Dogging
HS Steer Wrestling
HS Saddle Bronc Riding
JH Saddle Bronc Riding
HS Bareback Riding
JH Bareback Riding
HS Bull Riding
JH Bull Riding
JH Barrel Racing
HS Barrel Racing
Small Arena:
HS Tie Down
JH Tie Down
HS Pole Bending
JH Pole Bending
HS Girls Goat Bending
HS Girls Breakaway
JH Girls Breakaway
JH Boys Breakaway
JH Ribbon Roping
