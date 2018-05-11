Giving thanks for supporting rodeo in Pahrump

Josh Dobbins of Las Vegas showed Tuesday that the return of high school rodeo to Pahrump was appreciated by more than just students in Pahrump.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley High School rodeo director Buddy Krebs, left, and junior high rodeo competitor Josh Dobbins of Las Vegas make a presentation to Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce CEO Chris Erwin on Tuesday in Pahrump.

Josh Dobbins of Las Vegas showed Tuesday that the return of high school rodeo to Pahrump was appreciated by more than just students in Pahrump.

Dobbins, who won three buckles and the junior high boys all-around at Pahrump’s February rodeo, came back to Pahrump on Tuesday for a brief ceremony at the Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce.

“He won a lot at the rodeo, and he came out to thank the chamber for their help with the rodeo,” said Buddy Krebs, Pahrump Valley’s rodeo director.

“It was a really good experience that helped the development of my rodeo career,” said Dobbins, a Nevada Connections Academy eighth-grader who competes with the Las Vegas club. “So it was a big thank-you to them for putting on a good rodeo.”

Dobbins finished first in saddle bronc riding, first in tie-down roping, second in goat tying, second in bull riding, fifth in chute dogging, fifth in team roping and seventh in ribbon roping.

“It ran smoothly, and it was a good time with the balloon festival and carnival that went along with it,” Dobbins said.

Dobbins ranks second in the state in the junior high boys all-around standings, and while his name is all over the individual event leaderboards, he does have a favorite.

“Calf roping is probably my strongest event,” he said. “It’s my favorite. My family has always been into farming and everything, so I just decided to learn how to rope.”

Contact Sports Editor Tom Rysinski at trysinski@pvtimes.com On Twitter:@pvtimes