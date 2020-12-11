35°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Sports

Gulley, O’Herron win Turkey Bowl at Pahrump Nugget

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
December 11, 2020 - 10:36 am
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Juanita Martinez, left, picks out a grab-bag prize during t ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Juanita Martinez, left, picks out a grab-bag prize during the Turkey Bowl Tournament on Nov. 26 at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center.
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Jeff Huffman, left, and Randy Gulley during the Turkey Bowl ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Jeff Huffman, left, and Randy Gulley during the Turkey Bowl Tournament which took place Nov. 26 at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center.

Randy Gulley rolled a 985 series to win the third annual 9-pin no-tap Turkey Bowl Tournament on Nov. 26 at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center.

Gulley shot 296, 300 and 210, dropping a low game of 179, winning by 43 pins over James O’Herron. Ed Polan (898) finished third, followed by Stephen Albarado (890) and Janet Stanger (876).

O’Herron won the mystery doubles tournament, getting paired with Gulley for a total of 1,887, easily outdistancing Troy Smith Jr. (827) who drew O’Herron (922) and Gulley, who drew Dianne Poland (767). Twenty bowlers entered the random doubles competition, and the Nugget noted that “it’s up to the entrant if they want to share the winnings.”

Gulley took home $27 for winning the singles, while O’Herron pocketed $24 for the mystery doubles. The top 12 bowlers in singles and the top six in mystery doubles took home prizes that started at $10. The cost per bowler was $10, with $5 for lineage and $5 for the prize fund. The event was limited to 60 bowlers because of capacity restrictions, and the low game of the four was tossed out.

There are other things to win at most bowling tournaments, and the Turkey Bowl was no exception. There was a 50/50 drawing for each of the four games, with Ellen Roesch, Barbara Cornell, Chuck Clark and Marilyn Miller each winning $46. Mike Heldt and Stephen Whitney each won $88.50 in the Strike Pot, while Cornell and Miller won $25 dining comps.

Smith, Rob Lamb, O’Herron and Jeff Huffman were mystery game winners at $34 apiece, while Concha Mendoza, Eric Johnson, Tim Trzcinski and Janet Rogers were the lucky winners of turkey dinners. To win a turkey dinner, a bowler had to get a pink head pin and roll a natural strike. Each bowler who did was able to pick out a random prize grab bag and be entered to win the turkey dinner.

The tournament was nonsanctioned, meaning anyone could enter, and the Pahrump Nugget’s next such tournament will be on New Year’s Eve, starting at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, pandemic permitting.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
File photo Jalen Denton, shown pitching against Del Sol in 2019, won two baseball games for Pah ...
Pahrump Trojans Gold splits two baseball doubleheaders
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Jake Riding and Jalen Denton combined for 15 strikeouts and one walk Friday night as the Pahrump Trojans Gold baseball team split a doubleheader, falling 4-3 to Palo Verde and beating Sierra Vista 14-1.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Speedway flagman Dale Geissler congratulates J ...
Hobby Stocks goes down to final race at Pahrump Valley Speedway
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

A solid turnout of cars and some competitive races made for a good night of racing as Pahrump Valley Speedway closed out its season Nov. 21, although most of the season points races already had been decided.

Chase Stevens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Former Raiders wide receiver Tim Brown gets r ...
Raiders announce grants for community nonprofit programs
Staff Report

The Las Vegas Raiders and the Raiders Foundation are proud to announce the Community Investment Grant Program, a new initiative dedicated to assisting nonprofit organizations obtain funding for their work in the community. The program enables Nevada-based entities to join forces with the Raiders to help produce services that effect positive change throughout the Silver State.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Drivers of off-road vehicles of all classes can start planni ...
Best In The Desert releases its full racing schedule for 2021 season
Staff Report

Best In The Desert announced recently it has finalized its racing schedule for 2021, with events including timeless classics such as the BlueWater Parker 425, the Tensor Tire Parker 250, the Silver State 300, the Maxxis Tires Casey Folks Vegas to Reno, the King Shocks Desert Classic and the BlueWater Desert Challenge, which will take place on two separate weekends of racing.

UNLV Rebels quarterback Doug Brumfield (17) celebrates his touchdown against the Wyoming Cowboy ...
UNLV continues to play musical chairs at quarterback
By Jason Orts Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Max Gilliam has started all five games and received the bulk of playing time, but the Rebels have used four quarterbacks this season, including Doug Brumfield on Friday.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times file Frank Medina took home $88.50 from the Pahrump Va ...
Johnson wins Division A at Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club event
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Dave Johnson rolled games of 234, 243 and 242 to post a 34-pin margin and win Division A at the Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club’s Snakebite/10 pin/9 pin No Tap tournament on Nov. 21 at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times DJ Zuloaga, left, and Lathan Dilger after they won a playof ...
Zuloaga, Dilger team to win Jefferson’s Halloween Haunt
Staff Report

DJ Zuloaga and Lathan Dilger defeated Dennis and Chad Andersen for the second time to win Jefferson’s Halloween Haunt horseshoes tournament Friday, Oct. 30 in Pahrump.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley Junior High and High School Rodeo Club w ...
Pahrump Valley Rodeo Club seeking sponsors, raising money
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley Junior High and High School Rodeo Club will host its annual high school rodeo in conjunction with Pahrump Valley Days in February, and sponsors are needed to help fund the event.

Digital Storm Photography/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Drivers come out of a turn at Pah ...
Jared, Debbie Ward hold top two positions in Hobby Stocks
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Jared Ward’s third consecutive Hobby Stock victory added a point to the slimmest margin between first and second place of any class during the Nov. 7 racing at Pahrump Valley Speedway.