Jason Pike wins Modifieds at Pahrump Valley Speedway

Jake Pike beating out his father, Jason, to win the Modifieds division highlighted the 2018 season at Pahrump Valley Speedway.

Tanya Pike/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Jake Pike, right, and his father, Jason Pike at Pahrump Valley Speedway after the younger Pike defeated his dad in a race for the first time. Jake Pike also finished the speedway season No. 1 in the Modifieds division.

Rob Street Racing Photography/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Gary Wyatt finished the 2018 Pahrump Valley Speedway season in first place in the Bomber division, compiling 647 points to 586 for second-place Arlie Daniel.

Jake Pike beating out his father, Jason, to win the Modifieds division highlighted the 2018 season at Pahrump Valley Speedway.

Pike, 14, won his first race in the division in August but was competitive throughout the season. He totaled 650 points, a solid 161 ahead of Jason Pike. Mike Wells nosed out Jon Mitchell Jr. for third.

The Sport Mod division was a tight three-way race won by Brady Gladd, who finished with 652 points. Scott Brady took second with 640, with Alex Murphy running third with 623.

Aaron Keller won the Super Stocks with 254 points. Dale Daffer squeezed past Alex Williams by two points for second place.

The Mini Stock division went to Aiden Murphy, whose 698 points gave him a healthy margin over second-place RJ Smotherman’s 575. Ryan Howard edged Haylee Little for third, 452-447.

Natasha Pooler took the Coupes with 682 points, beating out Michael DeCroff, who placed second with 614. Allen Lokey’s 410 points were good for third place.

The Micro Sprint division went to Jason Funk and his 269 points. Eddie Chacon (234), Ray Garnica (229) and Evil Pruitt (159) followed Funk in the standings.

Derek Rosse doubled up his next-closest competitor to win the Dwarfs. Rosse’s 261 points easily outdistanced Ridge Abbott and Mark Hammell, who tied for second with 131, and Evan Moentenich’s 126 points, good for fourth.

Gary Wyatt led the Bombers most of the year and ended up winning by 61 points with 647 to Arlie Daniel’s 586. Steve Dinerstein totaled 508 points to finish third.

Finally, Jared Ward dominated the competition in the Hobby Stocks. Ward finished with 581 points, well ahead of second-place Jeff Murphy’s 367, third-place Robert Gannon’s 349 and fourth-place Aaron Smith’s 324.