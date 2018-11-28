Jason Pike wins Modifieds at Pahrump Valley Speedway

Jake Pike beating out his father, Jason, to win the Modifieds division highlighted the 2018 season at Pahrump Valley Speedway.
Pike, 14, won his first race in the division in August but was competitive throughout the season. He totaled 650 points, a solid 161 ahead of Jason Pike. Mike Wells nosed out Jon Mitchell Jr. for third.
The Sport Mod division was a tight three-way race won by Brady Gladd, who finished with 652 points. Scott Brady took second with 640, with Alex Murphy running third with 623.
Aaron Keller won the Super Stocks with 254 points. Dale Daffer squeezed past Alex Williams by two points for second place.
The Mini Stock division went to Aiden Murphy, whose 698 points gave him a healthy margin over second-place RJ Smotherman’s 575. Ryan Howard edged Haylee Little for third, 452-447.
Natasha Pooler took the Coupes with 682 points, beating out Michael DeCroff, who placed second with 614. Allen Lokey’s 410 points were good for third place.
The Micro Sprint division went to Jason Funk and his 269 points. Eddie Chacon (234), Ray Garnica (229) and Evil Pruitt (159) followed Funk in the standings.
Derek Rosse doubled up his next-closest competitor to win the Dwarfs. Rosse’s 261 points easily outdistanced Ridge Abbott and Mark Hammell, who tied for second with 131, and Evan Moentenich’s 126 points, good for fourth.
Gary Wyatt led the Bombers most of the year and ended up winning by 61 points with 647 to Arlie Daniel’s 586. Steve Dinerstein totaled 508 points to finish third.
Finally, Jared Ward dominated the competition in the Hobby Stocks. Ward finished with 581 points, well ahead of second-place Jeff Murphy’s 367, third-place Robert Gannon’s 349 and fourth-place Aaron Smith’s 324.
Pahrump Valley Speedway final points leaders
Modified: 1. Jake Pike 650; 2. Jason Pike 489; 3. Mike Wells 442; 4. Jon Mitchell Jr. 420; 5. Bryan Wulfenstein 286.
Sport Mod: 1. Brady Gladd 652; 2. Scott Brady 640; 3. Alex Murphy 623; 4. Clifton King 438; 5. Nicholas Heilman 434.
Super Stock: 1. Aaron Keller 254; 2. Dale Daffer 198; 3. Alex Williams 196; 4. Rafael Flores 166; 5. Justin Wall 155.
Mini Stock: 1. Aiden Murphy 698; 2. RJ Smotherman 575; 3. Ryan Howard 452; 4. Haylee Little 447; 5. Brandon Jones 340.
Coupe: 1. Natasha Pooler 682; 2. Michael DeCroff 614; 3. Allen Lokey 410; 4. Chris Hansen 395; 5. Robert Smotherman 309.
Micro Sprint: 1. Jason Funk 269; 2. Eddie Chacon 234; 3. Ray Garnica 229; 4. Evil Pruitt 159; 5. Racin Silva and Clint Silva 68.
Dwarf: 1. Derek Rosse 261; 2. Ridge Abbott and Mark Hammell 131; 4. Evan Moentenich 126; 5. Mac Marmon 107.
Bomber: 1. Gary Wyatt 647; 2. Arlie Daniel 586; 3. Steve Dinerstein 508; 4. Anthony Mann 267; 5. Michael Riefler 139.
Hobby Stock: 1. Jared Ward 581; 2. Jeff Murphy 367; 3. Robert Gannon 349; 4. Aaron Smith 324; 5. Anthony Broadhead 171.