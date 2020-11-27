52°F
Johnson wins Division A at Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club event

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
November 27, 2020 - 7:00 am
 
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times file Frank Medina took home $88.50 from the Pahrump Va ...
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times file Frank Medina took home $88.50 from the Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club's Snakebite/10 pin/9 pin No-Tap tournament on Nov. 21 at the Pahrump Nugget, winning the scratch side pot with his 731 series on games of 234, 290 and 207.

Dave Johnson rolled games of 234, 243 and 242 to post a 34-pin margin and win Division A at the Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club’s Snakebite/10 pin/9 pin No Tap tournament on Nov. 21 at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center.

Johnson’s 832 — he bowled with a 113 handicap — also was good enough to win the Handicap Side Pot at the event, earning him $40 to go along with the $70 for winning Division A.

Division B was a much tighter race, with the top eight bowlers finishing one pin closer together than the top two in Division A. Diane Flores came out on top, her games of 192, 191 and 180 with a 237 handicap giving her an 800 series, just a single pin ahead of Bill Neilson, who shot 210, 164 and 212 with a 213 handicap.

Like Johnson, Flores pocketed $70 for the division championship and also won $35 for finishing second in the handicap side pot. That total of $105 made her the second-biggest winner of the day.

Right behind was Zid Cabuena, who tied for second in Division A ($55), tied for second in the handicap side pot ($27.50) and was alone in second in the scratch side pot ($20). Cabuena rolled 223, 238 and 262 with a 75 handicap for a 798 series. His scratch 723 series was second to Frank Medina, who rolled 234, 290 and 207 for a 731 series.

Medina was the fourth-biggest money winner in the tournament, finishing fourth in Division A ($45) and ninth in the handicap side pot ($11) to go along with his win in the scratch side pot ($32.50) for a total of $88.50. He bowled with a 48 handicap.

Rounding out the top five money winners was Nenita Cabuena. Cabuena rolled games of 138, 180 and 300 with a 180 handicap for a 798 series, tying Zid Cabuena for second in Division A and second in the handicap side pot to finish with $82.50.

Randy Gulley (212-186-207) and Mary Neese (171-160-256) finished fifth in Division A, followed by Ed Poland (191-181-246), Mark Hansen (201-190-219), Dale Fischer (236-199-218) and Renee Green (233-183-245).

Bill Downs (199-158-205) finished third in Division B, Fran Gobbi (180-182-238) placed fourth, and Ralph Johnson (241-104-233) wound up fifth. Filling out the top 10 in the division were Rebekah Quinteros (175-147-244), Jan Sawyer (188-171-211), Debbie Varner (201-162-210), Annette Attebery (146-175-227) and Diane Courtney (211-115-185).

A total of $925 in winnings were distributed, and 63 bowlers took part in the tournament.

