Lee Canyon hosting Ruby Cup to aid Nevada Donor Network

The fourth annual Ruby Cup benefiting Nevada Donor Network, open to skiers and snowboarders of all ages and ability levels, will be held Jan. 12 at Lee Canyon.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Participants at the third annual Ruby Cup held in January 2018 at Lee Canyon to benefit Nevada Donor Network.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Live entertainment is part of the festivities each January when Lee Canyon hosts the Ruby Cup, which honors the memory of Chris Ruby, 20, whose organs helped save 90 lives after his death in 2014.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Ruby Cup host Lee Canyon offers 195 acres of terrain that averages 161 inches of snowfall annually. There are 27 trails serviced by three chair lifts, and ski and snowboard coaching is available.

Ruby Cup is a timed slalom fun race in which the racer with the fastest slope run will win a Lee Canyon All-Access season pass, which includes partner resorts, most with no holiday blackout dates. Second prize is a Battle Born season pass, which does include blackout dates for holiday weekends.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the $20 registration fee going to Nevada Donor Network. Lee Canyon will cover registration costs for registered organ donors, and people can register to become a donor at the event.

Nevada Donor Network is a nonprofit that coordinates, recovers and allocates lifesaving organs and tissues for Nevada transplant patients. In four years, Ruby Cup has raised $8,188 for the organization, and 97 people have registered to become donors on race days. In 2017, Lee Canyon was recognized at Nevada Donor Network’s annual gala and honored with the Community Champion Award.

Ruby Cup celebrates the life of Chris Ruby, a Las Vegas resident and snowboarder who died in 2014 at age 20. A registered organ donor, Ruby’s donated organs and tissues have helped save the lives of 90 patients.

New this year is a way for those who can’t attend but want to contribute to Nevada Donor Network to make online donations. Those donations can be made at http://bit.ly/2Gw8bCO

“Ruby Cup is about honoring Chris’ memory and making it easy for individuals to register with the Nevada Donor Network,” said Jim Seely, Lee Canyon’s marketing director. “The addition of the online fundraising component allows the entire community to celebrate Chris and support Nevada Donor Network.”

Lee Canyon expects its winter season to run through March 31, weather permitting. Guests planning to visit Lee Canyon are encouraged to purchase tickets online for the best discounts and to avoid sold-out dates.

For more information on winter offerings and prices, visit www.leecanyonlv.com