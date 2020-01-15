54°F
Sports

Lee Canyon’s Ruby Cup raises money for organ donation

Staff Report
January 15, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

The Chris Ruby Cup at Lee Canyon has proved to be an effective fundraiser for the Nevada Donor Network.

That was definitely the case this year, as 142 racers competed in the fifth annual event.

Norbert Riezler won for the second consecutive year, clocking in at 18.4 seconds skiing the banked slalom course. Snowboarder Travis Turley finished second in 18.42 seconds.

The Ruby Cup honors Chris Ruby, a 20-year-old snowboarder from Las Vegas who died in 2014. Ruby was a registered organ donor, and his donated organs and tissues have helped 90 patients.

The Nevada Donor Network received all of the proceeds from registration, which was $20, and on-site donations accounted for the rest of the nearly $7,000 raised Saturday. Lee Canyon covered registration fees for organ donors and those who signed up to be organ donors during the event.

The Nevada Donor Network is a nonprofit that coordinates, recovers and allocates life-saving organs and tissues for Nevada transplant patients.

