Little league signups coming to a close in Pahrump

It’s time again to sign up for little league in Pahrump.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times P-Town Little League is calling all local kids between the ages of 4 and 15 to sign up for the spring season. A sign-up event will be held at Ian Deutch Memorial Park Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and again on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Get out to Ian Deutch Memorial Park at 1600 Honeysuckle St. on field three today (Wednesday) between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. or on Saturday to join Pahrump P-Town Little League.

Saturday sign-up times are from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on field three, which sits closer to the Pahrump Valley Boulevard side.

Time is running out, as Saturday is the last sign-up period for the spring season, which begins on March 24.

The age requirements for kids interested in joining are between the ages of 4 and 15.

According to P-Town’s Facebook page, parents shouldn’t worry if they’re having financial issues.

“We will work with you to make sure your son/daughter are able to play,” information on the Facebook page stated.

Those interested in managing or coaching can also fill out a volunteer application during the sign-up period on Wednesday or Saturday.

For more information, call 775-253-4274 or head to facebook.com/pahrumplittleleague.

