NASCAR weekend arrives in S. Nevada

Fans going to Las Vegas for the 2018 NASCAR Weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will have plenty of activities from which to choose before Sunday’s big race.

Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Fans gather at the garage of Jimmie Johnson at Las Vegas Motor Speedway's Neon Garage during NASCAR Weekend last year in Las Vegas. This year's NASCAR Weekend runs through Sunday.

Whether it’s attending a driver appearance or listening to some free music, a diverse array of entertainment options will greet the more than 100,000 people who will come to town for the three-day racing festival.

Fans will have a number of chances to see their favorite drivers around town. In addition, a number of popular bands and musical acts are performing in the Neon Garage from today through Sunday.

There also will be several appearances at the NASCAR.com Trackside Live stage and Pennzoil Nation in the speedway’s Fan Engagement Area throughout the weekend.

Driver appearances, the weekend schedule, entry lists for the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube, the Boyd Gaming 300 and the Stratosphere 200 and a NASCAR Weekend Fan Guide are all available on LVMS.com or on the LVMS app.

NASCAR Weekend begins with Stratosphere Qualifying and the Stratosphere 200 today, with Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying beginning at 4:15 p.m. and the truck race kicking off at 6 p.m. The Xfinity Series Boyd Gaming 300 takes place at 1 p.m. Saturday, and the weekend’s racing concludes Sunday with the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube at 12:30 p.m.

For tickets to all events, or for specialty items such as Neon Garage passes, Lucky 7 parking permits or driver introduction passes, call 1-800-644-4444 or log on to LVMS.com.