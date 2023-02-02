Nye County hosts Desert Showdown race

The 250-mile desert course spanned as far north as Beatty and reached just south of Pahrump.

The Legacy Racing 4WP Desert Showdown took place on Saturday throughout Nye County.

The race was a 250-mile course through the desert, spanning as far north as Beatty and reaching just south of Pahrump.

The race began at the northern edge of Pahrump, went north along I-95 before reaching Beatty, then turning around to head back to the finish line at the Pahrump Nugget.

The event featured 105 drivers representing nine different states spread over two groups. Group A had 22 drivers and group B had 83 drivers.

Tanner Jacobson of Overton, Nevada finished with the fastest time in the A group. He finished the course in 3:58:44.886.

Being the overall fastest driver in the A group, he was also the fastest driver in the M IM P 1m-99m class. He was the top of the four drivers in the class.

In second place of the A group was a driver with a fitting name.

Racer Fry of Las Vegas finished the course with a final time of 4:14:19.378. Fry also came in first place of the M 399 P1z-99z class.

Third and fourth places both belonged to the M IM P class.

Warren Healey of Parker, Colorado and Wyatt Cooper of Las Vegas finished in third and fourth places respectively.

Healey finished the day with a time of 4:16:59.639, while Cooper finished the course with a time of 4:21:45.812.

Don Higbee of Lake Havasu City, Arizona rounded out the top five spots in the A group. He finished with a time of 4:23:39.874.

Higbee also finished in first place in the Quad Pro 1q-99q class.

Five racers in the A group failed to finish the course.

In Group B, Conner McMullen of Peoria, Arizona came away with the top spot. He finished his race with the fastest time of all the competitors for the day in 3:28:31.159.

McMullen also took the top spot in the Class 1 class, beating the next driver in the class by nearly 10 minutes.

Eric Hustead of St. George, Utah finished in second place in the B group and first place in the UNL Trucks class.

He ended his race with a time of 3:32:55.465, just edging out third-place finisher Travis Chase of La Crescenta, California who finished with a time of 3:33:45.015.

With his time, Chase grabbed the top spot in the Class 6100 class for the race.

Drew Wentz of Tucson, Arizona and Kyle Jergensen of Phelan, California rounded out the top five spots in the B group.

Wentz finished with a time of 3:35:06.957 to take second place in the UNL Trucks class, while Jergensen finished second in the 6100 class with a time of 3:37:01.525.

Pahrump resident Garey Leavitt finished in 66th place in the B group with a time of 8:38:58.501, giving him second place in the Class 11 group.

The B group had 16 drivers who failed to finish the race on Saturday.

The next Legacy Racing event will be held on Saturday, March 25 in Caliente, Nevada. The 325-mile desert race will start at the Delamar Airstrip and finish in Caliente.

For more information, please visit legacyracing.net.

Contact sports writer/editor Danny Smyth at dsmyth@pvtimes.com. Follow @the_dannysmyth on Twitter.