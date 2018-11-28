Off-road racing returns to Pahrump

One of the biggest draws of the year for out-of-town visitors returns this weekend with the running of the Best in the Desert Racing Association’s Pahrump Nugget 250 presented by Polaris.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Jason Voss' crew near the finish line of the Pahrump Nugget 250 on Dec. 4, 2017. Voss won the Trick Truck division of the race last year.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times The finish line at last year's Pahrump Nugget 250 in the parking lot of the Pahrump Nugget.

Roughly 3,000 people came to Pahrump last year for the race, which again will begin 8 a.m. Saturday north of Pahrump on Nevada Highway 160 at Johnnie, head west, cross U.S. 95 and head back east toward Highway 160 before heading back to Pahrump and ending at the Pahrump Nugget parking lot.

The course is marked by seven pit areas, and because several miles of the race will be run on highways, delays should be expected Saturday.

Even before race day, there are events scheduled for both drivers and race fans, including time trials Wednesday, a pre-Fun Run and a welcome party Thursday and technical inspection of vehicles from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of the Pahrump Nugget, when fans can meet the drivers and check out their vehicles.

While the race is going on Saturday, food and a beer garden will be available at the finish line, and the Pahrump Nugget will host an after-race party beginning at 6 p.m. An awards presentation Sunday morning at the Pahrump Nugget wraps up the week’s festivities.

Spectator maps will be available at the Gold Mine Rewards Club in the Pahrump Nugget.