Pahrump girls clinch league basketball title, top seed

Senior Alyvia Briscoe led all scorers with 16 points as the Pahrump Valley High School girls basketball team clinched the No. 1 seed in the Class 3A Sunset League with a 58-43 victory over Western on Senior Night on in Pahrump.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley basketball players, from left, Cory Bergan, Dylan Coffman, Antonio Fortin, Bryce Odegard, David Roundy, Danny Washum, Ethan Whittle, Devon'Tre Dodds and Sonny Bardosy were joined by their parents for Senior Night on Friday at the high school.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley girls basketball players, from left, Alyvia Briscoe, Jenna Broderick and Jessica Turner, and their parents were honored on Senior Night on Friday at the high school.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley junior Brayden Severt goes up for the opening tip against Western during Friday's game in Pahrump.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley senior Bryce Odegard goes up for a layup against Western on Friday in Pahrump.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Senior Alyvia Briscoe drives to the basket against Western on Friday in Pahrump. Briscoe led all scorers with 16 points in the Trojans' victory.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Freshman Makayla Gent gets ahead of the field for Pahrump Valley during Friday's game against Western in Pahrump.

Senior Alyvia Briscoe led all scorers with 16 points as the Pahrump Valley High School girls basketball team clinched the No. 1 seed in the Class 3A Sunset League with a 58-43 victory over Western on Senior Night on in Pahrump.

Kathryn Daffer added 10 points for Pahrump Valley (19-5), which led 30-11 at halftime in the game this past Friday.

Rai’na Davis led Western with 15 points.

In the boys game, senior Antonio Fortin scored 23 points but the Trojans could not overcome 32 points from Ka’Mari Kelly and fell 63-60 to Western on a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Keanu McGee scored 14 points for the Warriors, who trailed 45-38 after three quarters.

The school honored senior members of the basketball teams, cheerleading squad, dance team and pep band during the evening.

Boys basketball players honored were Fortin, Sonny Bardosy, Cory Bergan, Dylan Coffman, Devon’Tre Dodds, Bryce Odegard and David Roundy.

Girls basketball players honored included Briscoe, Jenna Broderick, Jessica Turner and manager DeAnndra Shaw.

Pep band members Marissa Blackmon, James Goostree, Brenna Hamilton, Christopher Harris, Leta Herndon, Oren Landis, Brian Louder, Travis Stewart and James Wilson were also honored as well as cheerleaders Jena Sova and Harry Manning and dance team members Ana Valero Prado, Christopher Geer and Torrie Martin.