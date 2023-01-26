Pahrump Trojans | Holding out hope for a playoff spot

Pahrump’s playoff hopes live on the line as the season nears an end.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Forward Ryder Cordova (11) going up for a block against his opponent in the Trojans' 68-35 victory over the Equipo Yeti on Friday, Dec 9, 2022.

The Pahrump Valley boys basketball team has severely struggled on the court since returning from their holiday break.

The Trojans have won just one game in their last eight contests, including their most recent game this week against the Southeast Career Tech (SECTA) Roadrunners.

The boys are barely hanging on to their last playoff spot for the Nevada 3A southern regional tournament.

Pahrump currently sits in fifth place in the Mountain league with a 1-3 league record and eighth place in the 3A division.

Their lone win in league play came last week against Coral Academy on a last-second shot by senior guard Daxton Whittle.

The Trojans are hoping to get back to the playoffs in consecutive years for the first time since the ‘07-’08 and ‘08-’09 seasons.

With last season’s playoff appearance under first-year head coach David Wilson, the Trojans ended their streak of 11 consecutive years of missing the playoffs.

Pahrump Valley will need to notch a couple of more wins under their belts, along with getting some help from other schools, if they hope to make it back to the playoffs this season.

As I’m writing this on Thursday, the Trojans are getting ready to take on the Boulder City Eagles in the first of their two matchups this season. The two teams will face off in Pahrump for the last game of the regular season.

The Eagles went into Thursday’s game with a 10-10 overall record and a 3-1 league record. They’re in second place in the Mountain league, just one game behind the SLAM Nevada Bulls.

You can check the outcome for Pahrump’s game against the Eagles at maxpreps.com.

Following Thursday’s game, the Trojans will have just five games remaining on their regular season schedule.

Pahrump will travel to Pinecrest Cadence to face off with the Cougars on Friday night to end what was one of the busiest weeks of the season for the Trojans.

The Cougars won the first matchup between these two teams 50-45 just a couple of weeks ago in Pahrump.

Pinecrest is one of the teams the Trojans need to get a win against.

The Cougars faced SECTA on Thursday night while Pahrump was battling the Eagles.

Cadence was one game ahead of Pahrump with a 2-2 league record going into Thursday. Whether the Cougars won or lost against the Roadrunners, a win on Friday is a must for the Trojans.

Depending on Thursday’s outcomes, the Trojans could either be tied with the Cougars or could be as much as two games behind them going into Friday.

Tipoff for Friday’s game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Following Friday’s game, the Trojans will have just one more road game – a midweek matchup against Coral Academy on Wednesday, Feb. 1 – left on their schedule.

After that game, Pahrump Valley will end their year with three consecutive home games against SLAM Nevada, SECTA and Boulder City.

Be sure to make it out for the final games of the regular season for the Trojans. If you’re unable to make it to the game, all scores will be posted on MaxPreps.

