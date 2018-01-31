Pahrump Valley basketball teams fall to Boulder City

Carson Balistere led the Boulder City Eagles with 15 points as they defeated the Pahrump Valley Trojans 61-45 earlier this week on the road.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Antonio Fortin of Pahrump Valley is shown in action on Jan. 26 against Sunrise Mountain in a home game. The Trojans return home against Desert Pines this coming Friday.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Savannah Fairbank of Pahrump Valley prepares to shoot the ball against Sunrise Mountain on Jan. 26 in Pahrump. She and her team play in Pahrump this coming Friday evening.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Brayden Severt of Pahrump Valley goes toward the basket on Jan. 26 in a game against Sunrise Mountain. The Trojans are back home this Friday against Desert Pines.

Carson Balistere led the Boulder City Eagles with 15 points as they defeated the Pahrump Valley Trojans 61-45 earlier this week on the road.

Pahrump’s Devondre Dodds had 15 points, Antonio Fortin scored 12 points, and Sonny Bardosy added 10 points on Monday in Boulder City.

In the girls game, Keely Alexander had 14 points to key the Boulder City Eagles 33-26 win over the Pahrump Valley Trojans on Monday.

Ellie Howard had 11 points for Boulder City, which led 19-4 at halftime.

Kylie Stritenberger had six points for the Trojans.

This past Friday, Steven Adeyemi scored 26 points as the Sunrise Mountain Miners held on to beat the Pahrump Valley Trojans 56-54 on Friday in Pahrump.

Anthony Proby-Jenson added eight points for the Miners, who were able to hold on for the win despite being outscored 16-11 in the fourth quarter.

Cory Bergan scored 11 points to lead the Trojans, and Bryce Odegard added 10 points.

Also on Friday, Pahrump Valley’s Stritenberger led all scorers with 14 points as the Trojans beat the Sunrise Mountain Miners 44-23.

Kathryn Daffer scored 10 points for Pahrump, which used a 15-4 second-quarter run to take control in the Friday night game.

Cheryl Edenfield led Sunrise Mountain with eight points.

Later today, both Pahrump teams play at Mojave.

The Pahrump teams are back home on Friday night against Desert Pines. The girls play at 5 p.m. and the boys at 6:30 p.m.