Pahrump Valley golfers finish 3rd in Class 3A State Tournament

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley junior Koby Lindberg, shown earlier this season at Mountain Falls, shot rounds of 81 and 82 to finish 11th in the Class 3A State Tournament at Genoa Lakes Golf Course in Genoa.

Pahrump Valley’s Koby Lindberg shot rounds of 81 and 82 at Genoa Lakes Golf Course in Genoa to lead the Trojans to a third-place finish in the Class 3A State Tournament.

Lindberg’s total of 163 was good for 11th place. Western’s Jared Smith shot 6-under 138 to win the title by 6 strokes over Boulder City’s Blake Schaper.

The Trojans’ team total of 681 placed them 59 shots behind Class 3A champion Truckee, while Boulder City finished second at 639. South Tahoe (683) and Lowry (720) rounded out the field.

Trevyn Wombaker and Kasey Dilger tied for 17th at 172 for Pahrump Valley. Caleb Sproul shaved 12 strokes off of his first-day score of 98 to finish 29th at 184, while Ian Kingsley’s 186 tied for 30th. Kasen Moore finished 35th at 193 for the Trojans.

The state tournament was May 13 and 14.