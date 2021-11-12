51°F
Sports

Pahrump Valley High School hosts 3A state soccer tournaments

November 12, 2021 - 7:01 am
 

Pahrump Valley High School is set to host the Nevada 3A state soccer tournaments this weekend for both girls and boys.

The state semifinals kick off on Friday, Nov. 12, at 12 p.m. and will run all day long. The state championships will take place on Saturday, Nov. 13 starting at 10 a.m.

Entry to the events can only be purchased online. There will be no tickets available for event-goers at the gates. Tickets can be purchased at www.niaa.com/tickets.

The schedule for the games is as follows:

Friday, Nov. 12:

Boys State Semifinals:

Elko (#2N) vs. Slam Nevada (#1S) – 12 p.m.

Equipo Academy (#2S) vs. McQueen (#1N) – 2 p.m.

Girls State Semifinals:

Boulder City (#2S) vs. South Tahoe (#1N) – 4 p.m.

Truckee (#2N) vs. Pahrump Valley (#1S) – 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13:

Boys State Championship:

Winners of State Semifinals – 10 a.m.

Girls State Championship:

Winners of State Semifinals – 12 p.m.

Please visit www.niaa.com for more information.

