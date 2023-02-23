PHOTOS: Pahrump student rodeo

With 23 total events covering bull riding, barrel racing, cutting, team and tie-down roping, along with a shooting tournament, the 2023 event provided two full days of exciting entertainment as these talented athletes put their skills on display.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Cowgirl Emily Bennett is pictured in the breakaway event at the 2023 Pahrump Junior High and High School Rodeo, which took place February 17 and 18 at McCullough Arena.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Shown in the barrel racing competition is Kylie Ann Behrendt of Fernley, just one of hundreds of youth to compete in the Pahrump Junior High and High School Rodeo this year.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Breakaway competitor Lainey Barney of White Pine is shown at the 2023 Pahrump Junior High and High School Rodeo.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nevada High School Senior Rilee Christensen of Logandale poses with the new Henry Golden Boy 30-30 she won as part of earning the title of All-Around High School Cowgirl.

Cowboys and cowgirls from all around the country made their way to the Pahrump Valley this past weekend for the annual Pahrump Junior High and High School Rodeo and the competition was a rousing, rowdy success.

With 23 total events covering bull riding, barrel racing, cutting, team and tie-down roping, along with a shooting tournament, the 2023 event provided two full days of exciting entertainment as these talented athletes put their skills on display. Pahrump Junior High and High School Rodeo Club Director Buddy Krebs said he was extremely proud of the hard work that the youth put in for what he calls one of the last truly rural events left in Pahrump.

“The Pahrump Valley Junior High-High School Rodeo Club would like to reach out and thank the public, sponsors and rodeo athletes for helping make this year’s rodeo one of the best,” Krebs told the Pahrump Valley Times.

Each year, the local rodeo club hosts a rodeo at the McCullough Arena in Petrack Park for the Nevada State Junior High and High School Rodeo Association, Krebs detailed, but these events are far from cheap to put together. That’s why partnerships with others is a crucial part of the rodeo club’s model. It is only through the collection of donations and the securing of sponsorships that these kinds of events can take place, so Krebs was sure to highlight all those who played a part in the success of the 2023 rodeo.

“Every bit of money collected prior to the rodeo goes right into the rodeo itself,” Krebs remarked. “The club purchases buckles for winners in each event and money is awarded to the top two placers in each event. A Henry Golden Boy .22 rifle or Henry Golden Boy 30-30 is also given to the All-Around Cowboy and All-Around Cowgirl in both junior high and high school. These kids work hard every day in the hopes of picking up a check or a buckle.

“Another cost for the rodeo is that of the stock contractors. Every year the stock contractors are selected and this year we were honored with JJJ (Triple J) Bucking Bull Ranch from Washoe Valley, Nevada and Steele Productions from Alamo, Nevada,” Krebs continued. “These contractors bring some of the best roping and bucking stock for these young athletes to compete on. Without their supply of stock, we couldn’t put on such a wonderful show.”

Krebs said that when all the fun comes to a close and the dust has settled, the rodeo will cost the club somewhere around $30,000. It’s a high price tag but one that Krebs believes is well worth it, as competing in rodeo is an activity that engenders lifelong confidence and the ability to persevere in those who participate.

“Our club does not have a steady source of income and the money brought in by sponsors is the only way we can make this happen. Let’s give a shout-out to all the businesses, organizations and individuals who donated to our cause,” Krebs enthused.

Contributing to the rodeo this year were Estate Auctions 11, Access Realty and Walt Turner, Brazzen High Desert Panels and John Wehrly, Ron Murphy Construction, Nye County Commissioner Debra Strickland, Wulfenstein Construction, Pahrump Valley Rotary Club, Realty Executives and Norma Jean, 2nd Amendment Guns, Spring Mountain Medical and Micheal Taylor, Floyd’s Construction, Jim Marsh Auto Group, Drew’s Tire Pros, Harker Ranch Farms and Von Mason, Pahrump Valley Auto Plaza and DBA California BlowPipe.

Also donating to the event were Leeward Renewable Energy, Nevada Western Heritage Foundation, Matt and Sharon Sadler, Personal Defense Solutions and Paul Phipps, Pizza Hut, Java Junkies, Henry Rifles, Russ and Dana Albro, Home Depot, Shadow Mountain Feed, Battle Born Ranch, 97.1 FM Radio, Ammie Nelson, Kiwanis Club of Pahrump, Pahrump Valley Disposal and KPVM TV and ACE Country Radio, as well as the town and its Pahrump Arena Committee.

“With a special thanks to Ski Censke, our auctioneer!” Krebs added.

Anyone interested in signing up as a sponsor for the 2024 Pahrump Junior High and High School Rodeo should contact Krebs at 775-277-0064. A variety of sponsorship options are available.

The Pahrump Junior High and High School Rodeo Club offers traditional rodeo events along with target shooting. Contestants must have their own horse and equipment. The club is open to all Nye County youth in grades five through 12. Parents can contact Krebs at the above number or visit www.NHSRA.com to learn more.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com