PHOTOS: Trojans strong in 2nd half, but fall to Valley Virgin 56-38

Despite the loss, head coach Thom Walker says the team is building “momentum.”

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley High School Trojans hosted the Virgin Valley Bulldogs on Thursday in a game that was ultimately decided in the second half.

The Trojans started with the ball and put together a decent drive to open the game but failed to convert on 4th and 1, giving the Bulldogs the ball.

The Bulldogs wasted no time gashing the Pahrump Valley defense with huge gains in the ground game before finally cashing in on a pass over the middle for a touchdown making the score 7-0.

Costly interception

Back with the ball the Trojans had a costly interception which went the other way for 6 points. PVHS would end up blocking the extra-point attempt, however, keeping the score at 13-0.

The first-half struggles continued for the Pahrump Valley offense and by the end of the first quarter, Virgin Valley drove down the field again.

Second-quarter battle

To start the second quarter the Bulldogs struck fast with a passing touchdown on the left side of the field. To make up for the blocked extra-point attempt on the last drive, the Bulldogs faked a field goal making the score 21-0.

The rest of the second quarter played out with both defenses getting stops, capped off with the Pahrump Valley defense making a goal-line stand with 2 minutes to go.

While the offense could not convert, this stop was something the team could take with them going into halftime.

Virgin Valley ended up with the ball back and was able to punch it in one last time in the first-half with less than a minute to go. The Bulldogs led 28-0.

At the start of the second half things felt more of the same with Virgin Valley driving down the field and putting up another touchdown, making the score 35-0.

Offensive answer

PVHS would finally answer on offense, putting up their first touchdown of the game, and subsequent 2-point conversion, with 5 minutes to go in the quarter and the Bulldogs leading 35-8.

Virgin Valley responded with a touchdown of their own with a minute to go in the third making the score 42-8.

Touchdown for touchdown

In the fourth, Pahrump Valley would pick up where they left off in the third quarter scoring another touchdown and 2-point conversion.

But the Bulldogs again answered with a touchdown of their own to make the score 49-16.

The Trojans went on for two touchdowns and 2-point conversions to get within 17 points of Virgin Valley with a score of 49-32.

But the Bulldogs found the endzone one last time to make it 56-32.

With 1:30 left in the game the Trojans scored their last touchdown but failed to land the 2-point conversion. After a late game on-side kick that ended in a PVHS turnover the final score would have the Trojans fall short despite their fourth quarter rally by a score of 56-38.

Coach reacts

Despite the loss, Pahrump Valley head coach Thom Walker said his team found its groove going into the second half.

“We said the score is 0-0, come out and play hard, and I thought the boys responded well,” Walker said “Our offense is starting to click. We are scoring points but nowhere where we should be, but to put a half together like that is huge, something to build on.”

When asked about how to carry this second-half performance on to the next week Walker said, there’s “huge momentum.”

“We just need to shore up some of our little problems and we’ll be fine,” he said.

Injured QB

Starting quarterback Jace Wulfenstein went down with an injury in the first half but sophomore Kayne Horibe came in and got two touchdowns through the air for the Trojans. Austin Sandoval recorded 19 tackles on defense. Brennan Benedict carried the ball 12 times for 54 yards.

Pahrump Valley will be back at home on Sept. 22 where they will host Mater Academy East at 7 p.m.