PHOTOS: Winners of the Pahrump Fall Festival horseshoe tournaments

The Pahrump Fall Festival played host to multiple horseshoe events throughout the weekend, including a sanctioned event at Petrack Park on Saturday afternoon.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Chris Preciado finished in first place in the D class at Saturday's Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association tournament at the Pahrump Fall Festival. Preciado finished with a 3-1 record, scoring a total of 120 points and he threw 13 ringers.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The team of Mike Dedeic and Christy Russell finished in third place at Friday's Southern Nevada Horseshoe Pitching Series doubles event at Petrack Park. The team finished with a 4-4 record after winning two playoff games to finish in third place.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The team of Lathan Dilger and Jefferson Counts finished in second place at the SNHPS doubles tournament on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. The team finished with a 5-1 record, throwing a combined 65 ringers.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association held a sanctioned tournament on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at Petrack Park. Twenty-one pitchers participated in the tournament.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Neal Schulte finished in first place in the B class at Saturday's Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association tournament at the Pahrump Fall Festival. Schulte finished with a 4-0 record, scoring a total of 148 points and he threw 57 ringers.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Randy Salzwimmer finished in first place in the C class at Saturday's Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association tournament at the Pahrump Fall Festival. Salzwimmer finished with a 3-1 record, scoring a total of 143 points and he threw 51 ringers.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Southern Nevada Horseshoe Pitching Series held a non-sanctioned doubles tournament at Petrack Park on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Fourteen pitchers participated in the tournament.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Tom Grose finished in first place in the A class at Saturday's Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association tournament at the Pahrump Fall Festival. Grose finished with a 5-0 record, scoring a total of 227 points and he threw 121 ringers.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The team of Lawrence Workman and Maddy Workman finished in first place at the SNHPS non-sanctioned doubles tournament held at Petrack Park on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Chris Preciado finished in first place in the D class at Saturday's Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association tournament at the Pahrump Fall Festival. Preciado finished with a 3-1 record, scoring a total of 120 points and he threw 13 ringers.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The team of Mike Dedeic and Christy Russell finished in third place at Friday's Southern Nevada Horseshoe Pitching Series doubles event at Petrack Park. The team finished with a 4-4 record after winning two playoff games to finish in third place.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The team of Lathan Dilger and Jefferson Counts finished in second place at the SNHPS doubles tournament on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. The team finished with a 5-1 record, throwing a combined 65 ringers.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association held a sanctioned tournament on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at Petrack Park. Twenty-one pitchers participated in the tournament.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Neal Schulte finished in first place in the B class at Saturday's Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association tournament at the Pahrump Fall Festival. Schulte finished with a 4-0 record, scoring a total of 148 points and he threw 57 ringers.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Randy Salzwimmer finished in first place in the C class at Saturday's Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association tournament at the Pahrump Fall Festival. Salzwimmer finished with a 3-1 record, scoring a total of 143 points and he threw 51 ringers.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Southern Nevada Horseshoe Pitching Series held a non-sanctioned doubles tournament at Petrack Park on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Fourteen pitchers participated in the tournament.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Tom Grose finished in first place in the A class at Saturday's Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association tournament at the Pahrump Fall Festival. Grose finished with a 5-0 record, scoring a total of 227 points and he threw 121 ringers.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The team of Lawrence Workman and Maddy Workman finished in first place at the SNHPS non-sanctioned doubles tournament held at Petrack Park on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.

The Pahrump Fall Festival played host to multiple horseshoe events throughout the weekend, including a sanctioned event at Petrack Park on Saturday afternoon.

The first of the two tournaments was a Southern Nevada Horseshoe Pitching Series non-sanctioned event on Friday evening.

The SNHPS tournament was a doubles event with 14 pitchers broken up into seven teams.

The team of Lawrence Workman and Maddy Workman took home first place. They finished the tournament with a perfect 6-0 record.

Lawrence threw a total of 64 ringers and Maddy threw 43 ringers in the tournament. Their team score of 307 total points was the highest in the event.

In second place of the SNHPS tournament was the team of Lathan Dilger and Jefferson Counts.

Dilger and Counts finished with a record of 5-1 with their only loss coming against the Lawrences.

They combined to score 221 points and threw 65 total ringers.

There was a 5-way tie for third place with the teams all finishing with 2-4 records. All five teams were heading to a playoff tournament, however, the team of Don Brown and Mike Nicosia decided not to participate in the playoff.

This left four teams competing for that third and final spot.

After winning their first-round matchups, the teams of Christy Russell and Mike Dedeic and George Mallory and Chris Preciado faced off for third place.

Russell and Dedeic would prevail, finishing the tournament in third place with a 4-4 record.

Each team that finished in the top three spots took home a cash prize and each pitcher received a trophy.

On Saturday, Petrack Park hosted the sanctioned Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association tournament.

This event was a singles tournament with 21 pitchers split into four classes.

In the A class, Tom Grose took first place.

He finished with an undefeated 5-0 record. Grose was one of two class champions who finished undefeated.

Grose ended the day with tournament highs in both total points, with 227, and ringers thrown, with 121, in his 200 attempts. He threw a ringer percentage of 60.5%.

There was a tie for second place in the A class.

Jim Magda and Joseph Kalache each finished the tournament with records of 3-2.

Despite Kalache winning the head-to-head matchup against Magda during the tournament, Magda won the tiebreaker over Kalache with a higher total score to take home the second-place finish.

He ended the tournament with 200 points, compared to Kalache’s total score of 182 points.

Both pitchers finished with 64 ringers in their 200 throw attempts.

In the B class, Neal Schulte finished in the top spot and joined Grose as the only other pitcher in the tournament to finish with an undefeated record.

Schulte went 4-0, winning two of his four games by two points or less.

He ended the tournament with a class-high 148 points and tied for a class high with 57 ringers in his 160 attempts.

Like the A class, there was another tie for second place in the B class.

Rai Adams and NSHPA president Lathan Dilger tied in second place with identical 2-2 records. Dilger tied Adams in the standings following his win in the final game of the tournament when the two faced off head-to-head.

Adams won the tiebreaker over Dilger by finishing with a higher ringer percentage, giving him second place and Dilger third place.

Adams finished with a 35.63 ringer percentage after throwing 57 ringers in his 160 throws. Dilger threw 33 ringers in his 160 throws for a 20.63%.

Randy Salzwimmer won the C class at the NSHPA tournament.

He nearly joined Schulte and Grose with an undefeated record, however, he came up short in the last game of the tournament, finishing with a 3-1 record.

His only loss of the tournament came against Don Brown by a score of 22-31.

Salzwimmer tied with Christy Russell for the top spot after dropping the final game. He was able to win the ringer percentage tie-breaker after leading the class with 51 ringers in his 160 attempts.

Salzwimmer led the class with 143 total points.

Russell threw 38 ringers, giving her a percentage of 23.75%. She also scored 112 total points and finished the tournament with a 3-1 record, only losing to Salzwimmer.

In third place of the C class was Heath Russell with a record of 2-2.

His wins came against Dave Barefield and Don Brown.

Russell ended the tournament with 80 total points and 33 ringers in his 160 throw attempts.

In the D class, Chris Preciado won with a record of 3-1.

Preciado’s lone loss came against Danielle Workman by a score of 22-27. He scored a total of 120 points and threw 13 ringers. Preciado finished with an 8.13 ringer percentage.

There was a three-way tie in the D class for second, third and fourth places.

David Lawrence, Mike Dedeic and Danielle Workman all finished the tournament with 2-2 records.

Instead of using just one, two tiebreakers were needed to decide the final standings. Lawrence and Dedeic tied with 106 total points, so the head-to-head tiebreaker was needed.

Lawrence defeated Dedeic during the tournament by a score of 27-24, giving Lawrence second place and Dedeic third place.

In addition to his 106 points, Lawrence threw 12 ringers in his 160 throw attempts. His other win in the tournament came against Jefferson Counts by a score of 31-28.

Dedeic ended his day with a class-high 25 ringers, giving him a 15.63 ringer percentage.

For winning the A class, Grose received a tournament champion patch. The other three class winners all received a class champion patch.

The Nevada State Championship horseshoe tournament will be taking place this Saturday, Oct. 1, in Hawthorne. The tournament will be held at Lions Park and will begin at 10 a.m.

Contact sports writer/editor Danny Smyth at dsmyth@pvtimes.com. Follow @the_dannysmyth on Twitter.