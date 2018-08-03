Pike maintains hold on Modifieds lead at speedway

Jake Pike’s second-place finish in Modifieds on July 21 was good enough to maintain a healthy lead in the division standings at Pahrump Valley Speedway.
Jon Mitchell Jr. picked up his first win and sits in fourth place, with Jason Pike and Mike Wells between him and Jake Pike.
The Sport Mod division tightened slightly when second-place Brady Gladd finished second to Rafael Flores while first-place Scott Brady placed third. Flores, who still leads the Super Stock division, is 11th in Sport Mods.
RJ Smotherman’s Mini Stock win pulled him to within 93 points of division leader Aiden Murphy, who finished third. Brandon Jones moved into sixth place by taking second, while Haylee Little’s fourth-place run kept her in third for the season.
The Coupe battle between Natasha Pooler and Michael DeCroff remained tight. Pooler leads DeCroff by just four points after finishing third, just ahead of DeCroff. Chris Hansen, in third place in the overall standings, narrowed the gap slightly by finishing third.
Despite seeing his winning streak end, Gary Wyatt still holds first place in the Bombers after finishing second to Anthony Mann, while Arlie Daniel and Steve Dinerstein remained right behind him by finishing third and fourth, respectively, in the July 21 race.
In Hobby Stocks, Jared Ward extended his lead to 120 points with his most recent victory, with Jeff Murphy’s second-place finish keeping him in third place overall.
Racing returns to Pahrump Valley Speedway at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4. Gates open at 6 p.m. For more information, visit the Pahrump Valley Speedway Facebook page or pahrumpvalleyspeedway.weebly.com
Pahrump Valley Speedway points leaders
Modifieds: 1. Jake Pike 427, 2. Jason Pike 378, 3. Mike Wells 308, 4. Jon Mitchell Jr. 259, 5. Rick Durica 200.
Sport Mods: 1. Scott Brady 356, 2. Brady Gladd 338, 3. Alex Murphy 330, 4. Clifton King 328, 5. Nicholas Heilman 234.
Super Stocks: 1. Rafael Flores 166, 2. Aaron Keller 129, 3. Dan Snowden 106, 4. Jerry Buesig 100, 5. Dale Daffer 99.
Mini Stocks: 1. Aiden Murphy 415, 2. RJ Smotherman 322, 3. Haylee Little 305, 4. Ryan Howard 258, 5. Brett Gamble 212.
Coupes: 1. Natasha Pooler 394, 2. Michael DeCroff 390, 3. Chris Hansen 259, 4. Allen Lokey 135, 5. Michael Johnson 127.
Micro Sprints: 1. Jason Funk 170, 2. Eddie Chacon 166, 3. Ray Garnica 130, 4. Evil Pruitt 127, 5. Clint Silva 68.
Dwarfs: 1. Evan Moentenich 126, 2. Derek Rosse 110, 3. Mac Marmon and Cecilia Dillie 71, 5. Dustin Loughton 67.
Bombers: 1. Gary Wyatt 375, 2. Arlie Daniel 355, 3. Steve Dinerstein 284, 4. Michael Riefler 69, 5. Ken Harrington 67.
Hobby Stocks: 1. Jared Ward 381, 2. Aaron Smith 261, 3. Jeff Murphy 203, 4. Anthony Broadhead 171, 5. Robert Gannon 160.