Pike maintains hold on Modifieds lead at speedway

Jake Pike’s second-place finish in Modifieds on July 21 was good enough to maintain a healthy lead in the division standings at Pahrump Valley Speedway.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Dale Daffer in car No. 49 sits in fifth place in the Super Stock division at Pahrump Valley Speedway.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times While the Bomber class at Pahrump Valley Speedway has belonged to Gary Watt, Arlie Daniel in car No. 10 has been a consistently strong second and sits just 20 points out of first place.

Jon Mitchell Jr. picked up his first win and sits in fourth place, with Jason Pike and Mike Wells between him and Jake Pike.

The Sport Mod division tightened slightly when second-place Brady Gladd finished second to Rafael Flores while first-place Scott Brady placed third. Flores, who still leads the Super Stock division, is 11th in Sport Mods.

RJ Smotherman’s Mini Stock win pulled him to within 93 points of division leader Aiden Murphy, who finished third. Brandon Jones moved into sixth place by taking second, while Haylee Little’s fourth-place run kept her in third for the season.

The Coupe battle between Natasha Pooler and Michael DeCroff remained tight. Pooler leads DeCroff by just four points after finishing third, just ahead of DeCroff. Chris Hansen, in third place in the overall standings, narrowed the gap slightly by finishing third.

Despite seeing his winning streak end, Gary Wyatt still holds first place in the Bombers after finishing second to Anthony Mann, while Arlie Daniel and Steve Dinerstein remained right behind him by finishing third and fourth, respectively, in the July 21 race.

In Hobby Stocks, Jared Ward extended his lead to 120 points with his most recent victory, with Jeff Murphy’s second-place finish keeping him in third place overall.

Racing returns to Pahrump Valley Speedway at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4. Gates open at 6 p.m. For more information, visit the Pahrump Valley Speedway Facebook page or pahrumpvalleyspeedway.weebly.com