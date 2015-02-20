PVHS Maroon and Gold Alumni Baseball Barbecue this weekend

This year will be the second annual Maroon and Gold Alumni Barbecue, where Alumni from Pahrump Valley High School gather to eat and swap stories about the glory days. The event will be this Saturday at 4 p.m. and is open to past Pahrump Valley High School baseball players and current players.

Charlotte Uyeno, longtime Trojans baseball supporter, said the event was started with Rich Lauver in 2012, former coach and player. The tradition was started up again by Brian Hayes, the current baseball coach.

“The afternoon will be full of different things to do,” Uyeno said. “The festivities will include lots of baseball food such as grilled dogs and burgers and this year there will also be a home run derby.”

The derby will cost $20. It will begin at 4 p.m. and it’s open to anyone.

Hayes said this fun event honors past players and is used as one of many fundraisers for the baseball team. There will also be raffle prizes and plenty of good times.

The Alumni won most of the events last year and look forward to taking the new event, the home run derby.

Some of the alumni who showed up last year were Eli Cline, Ray Ray Wagner, Donovin Lusher, Aaron Pike, Adam Sullivan, Brent Kaucky, Iggy Wagner and Rich Lauver. About 12-13 alumni in total were there.

All the proceeds will go to the Pahrump Valley High School baseball program.