Raiders drop road game against Giants

The Las Vegas Raiders were defeated 23-16 when they traveled to New York to take on the Giants on Sunday.

Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia walks the field during a practice session at the Raiders Headquarters at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Henderson.

This was the first loss for the Raiders under interim head coach Rich Bisaccia. It was also the first game for the Raiders since Henry Ruggs III’s fatal DUI accident during the team’s bye week last week.

In a spot where the Raiders could’ve taken over the lead of the AFC West with a win, they now find themselves in a four-way tie for the division lead.

After giving up an opening drive touchdown to the Giants, the Raiders were able to bounce right back and tie the game up at 7 apiece after their own opening drive.

Quarterback Derek Carr finished with a game-high 296 passing yards, while throwing a touchdown and running for five yards. In a very important game such as this, he also had three very costly turnovers.

Carr threw two interceptions during the game, one of which was returned for what would be the game-winning touchdown. He also had a lost fumble when he was sacked on the Giants’ 20-yard line with less than a minute to play.

After multiple down weeks, tight end Darren Waller had a bounce-back game. He finished with seven catches on 11 targets for 92 receiving yards. Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow also caught seven passes for 49 yards and Carr’s only touchdown pass of the game.

Running back Josh Jacobs led the Raiders in the ground game. He had 13 rushing attempts for 76 yards. Kenyan Drake, who backs up Jacobs, only had 30 rushing yards, but was more used in the passing game. He finished with six catches for 70 yards.

Yannick Ngakoue and Denzel Perryman led the way for the Raiders’ defense. Ngakoue was able to get to the Giants’ quarterback for two of the Raiders’ three sacks in the game, while Perryman had a game-high ten tackles on the day.

For the Giants’ offense, running back Devontae Booker led the way. He had 21 rushing attempts for 99 yards. Quarterback Daniel Jones passed for just 110 yards while throwing one touchdown.

The Raiders’ next game will be on Sunday, Nov. 14, when they host AFC West rival Kansas City at Allegiant Stadium.

The Chiefs are coming into the game off a win at home against the Green Bay Packers. This isn’t the same Chiefs team that the Raiders are used to playing over the last two to three years, but it’ll certainly still be a challenge as an intra divisional game.

Kickoff is scheduled for 5:20 p.m.

