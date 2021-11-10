77°F
Sports

Raiders drop road game against Giants

By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times
November 10, 2021 - 4:49 am
 
Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia walks the field du ...
Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia walks the field during a practice session at the Raiders Headquarters at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Henderson.

The Las Vegas Raiders were defeated 23-16 when they traveled to New York to take on the Giants on Sunday.

This was the first loss for the Raiders under interim head coach Rich Bisaccia. It was also the first game for the Raiders since Henry Ruggs III’s fatal DUI accident during the team’s bye week last week.

In a spot where the Raiders could’ve taken over the lead of the AFC West with a win, they now find themselves in a four-way tie for the division lead.

After giving up an opening drive touchdown to the Giants, the Raiders were able to bounce right back and tie the game up at 7 apiece after their own opening drive.

Quarterback Derek Carr finished with a game-high 296 passing yards, while throwing a touchdown and running for five yards. In a very important game such as this, he also had three very costly turnovers.

Carr threw two interceptions during the game, one of which was returned for what would be the game-winning touchdown. He also had a lost fumble when he was sacked on the Giants’ 20-yard line with less than a minute to play.

After multiple down weeks, tight end Darren Waller had a bounce-back game. He finished with seven catches on 11 targets for 92 receiving yards. Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow also caught seven passes for 49 yards and Carr’s only touchdown pass of the game.

Running back Josh Jacobs led the Raiders in the ground game. He had 13 rushing attempts for 76 yards. Kenyan Drake, who backs up Jacobs, only had 30 rushing yards, but was more used in the passing game. He finished with six catches for 70 yards.

Yannick Ngakoue and Denzel Perryman led the way for the Raiders’ defense. Ngakoue was able to get to the Giants’ quarterback for two of the Raiders’ three sacks in the game, while Perryman had a game-high ten tackles on the day.

For the Giants’ offense, running back Devontae Booker led the way. He had 21 rushing attempts for 99 yards. Quarterback Daniel Jones passed for just 110 yards while throwing one touchdown.

The Raiders’ next game will be on Sunday, Nov. 14, when they host AFC West rival Kansas City at Allegiant Stadium.

The Chiefs are coming into the game off a win at home against the Green Bay Packers. This isn’t the same Chiefs team that the Raiders are used to playing over the last two to three years, but it’ll certainly still be a challenge as an intra divisional game.

Kickoff is scheduled for 5:20 p.m.

Contact Sports Editor Danny Smyth at dsmyth@pvtimes.com

Special to the Times-Bonanza Students, parents and guardians are gearing up for another school ...
Muckers take league title over top-ranked Panthers
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Tonopah High Muckers completed their upset over first place Pahranagat Valley in the 1A Central league girls volleyball championship game on Saturday.

Nick Moore/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Avery Moore
Trojans take home regional championship
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley Trojans defeated the Boulder City Eagles 2-1 in overtime to clinch the Southern Nevada girls soccer regional championship on Saturday.

Danny Smyth/Pahrump Valley Times Pictured is the 2021-22 playoff banner, which was displayed b ...
Trojans fall short in playoff matchup with Bulldogs
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley Trojans were defeated in their second round playoff game on Friday 35-0 when they hosted the Virgin Valley Bulldogs.

Nick Moore/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Avery Moore
Getting to know Avery Moore
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

She’s the last line of defense between the opposing team and the goal. She wears number one for the Pahrump Valley Trojans. She’s the starting goalkeeper for her varsity soccer team. Her name is Avery Moore.

Lathan Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
The shoes have begun to fly in Pahrump
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

On Sunday, Oct. 17, the Shoes & Brews Horseshoe Pitching Series began in Pahrump. This was the first of four events in the series.

 
Prosecutor: Ruggs was driving 156 mph before fatal crash
By Katelyn Newberg Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Ex-Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs made his initial court appearance wearing a neck brace Wednesday morning, a day after his involvement in a crash that killed a woman.

Randy Gulley/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Juanita Martinez rolled games of 300, 279 and ...
PVTBC hosts Scotch Doubles at Pahrump Nugget
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowl held a Scotch Doubles tournament at the Pahrump Nugget over the weekend.

Danny Smyth The Vegas Golden Knights ended their losing streak in its last game with the Seattl ...
VGK ends losing streak amid plague of injuries
By Ben Gotz Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Vegas Golden Knights were finally able to end their four-game losing streak last Tuesday, just one game shy of tying their young franchise’s longest losing streak, and they have been on a hot streak ever since.

Fremont Cannon stays blue as Nevada dominates UNLV
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

Carson Strong led the way for the Wolf Pack offense in a smashing victory over their in-state rivals, the UNLV Rebels.

UNLV Rebels fans cheer during the second half of a basketball game against the Boise State Bron ...
Fremont Cannon stays blue as Nevada dominates UNLV
By Sam Gordon Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Spectators who attend UNLV basketball games at Thomas &Mack Center will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, the school announced Tuesday morning.