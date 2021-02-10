50°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
Sports

Sportsbooks surprised how Bucs dominated Mahomes in Super Bowl

By Todd Dewey Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
February 9, 2021 - 8:42 pm
 
L.E. Baskow/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times People watch events as the Westgate sportsbook ...
L.E. Baskow/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times People watch events as the Westgate sportsbook posts hundreds of Super Bowl prop bets Jan. 28 in Las Vegas. Westgate Sportsbook Vice President Jay Kornegay said the facility won three of the four major betting categories on the Super Bowl.
Benjamin Hager/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman, left, ...
Benjamin Hager/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman, left, is escorted by a showgirl to place his Super Bowl bet Friday, Feb. 5, at the Westgate Sportsbook in Las Vegas.

Perhaps more improbable than Tom Brady leaving New England after 20 years and leading Tampa Bay to a Super Bowl title in his first season there was the manner in which the Buccaneers beat the Chiefs.

Tampa Bay, which closed as a 3-point underdog and +140 on the money line, dominated defending champion Kansas City in a stunning 31-9 upset. The Bucs’ defense kept the explosive Chiefs out of the end zone while picking off Patrick Mahomes twice and sacking him three times.

“I think the whole world was surprised,” South Point sportsbook director Chris Andrews said. “I thought 3 or 3½ was a good number for the game, so I’m shocked it turned out that way.”

Brady, 43, threw three first-half touchdown passes en route to his seventh Super Bowl victory and fifth Super Bowl MVP award.

“It’s an amazing story,” Andrews said. “I know a lot of numbers guys will tell you maybe Brady isn’t all that good. But he brings out the best in everyone around him. You cannot deny that.”

Las Vegas sportsbooks won big on the game as the Westgate, William Hill, Circa, Station Casinos, South Point and the Golden Nugget each reported solid wins, thanks in large part to the game staying under the closing total of 55½.

“It was a very good day for us,” Westgate Sportsbook Vice President Jay Kornegay said. “Out of the four main categories, we had a positive number on the spread, the total and the props. The only negative number we had was on the actual money line. I’d take that every Super Bowl.

“It was unfortunate that it was a lopsided, boring game. But at least people that were in gaming jurisdictions had a lot of action on props that were still hanging in the balance late in the game.”

One long shot prop that hit was no Chiefs touchdown, which was at 60-1 at William Hill and 50-1 at the Westgate. But both books did well on that prop.

“I was shocked. I thought we’d get killed on it,” William Hill sportsbook director Nick Bogdanovich said.

One prop that the books did take a bath on was Rob Gronkowski to score the first touchdown, which paid 16-1 at the Westgate. Bogdanovich said William Hill lost six figures on it when the tight end hauled in an 8-yard TD pass from Brady to give Tampa Bay a 7-3 lead with 37 seconds left in the first quarter.

Brady’s first TD in the first quarter of his 10th Super Bowl appearance was worth $220,000 to a BetMGM bettor that wagered $275,000 on the Bucs +½ point in the first quarter (-125).

Tampa Bay never relinquished the lead. Books also won on the halftime line (K.C. -7½) and in-play wagering as bettors wagered on the Chiefs to rally from a 21-6 halftime deficit.

“We thought we were going to get more Chiefs money, but they were getting dominated so badly, there wasn’t a lot of support there,” Kornegay said.

A late flurry of six-figure and seven-figure bets were placed on the game at Las Vegas sports books. BetMGM took a $2.5 million money-line bet on the Chiefs (-165) on Sunday and a $1 million two-team teaser on the Bucs +9 and over 50. It also took a $2.3 million straight bet to win $2 million on Tampa Bay +3½ (-115) and a $1 million money-line bet on the Bucs to win $1.35 million (+135).

William Hill took a $1.16 million money-line wager on the Chiefs (-155) on Sunday. The Westgate took two bets totaling $635,000 on Kansas City on Sunday.

“We thought the handle was going to be anywhere from 30 to 40 percent down from last year but, surprisingly, the handle is equal to what we saw last year,” Kornegay said. “In fact, it might surpass last year.”

Bogdanovich was astonished that William Hill took six figures on each side of the coin toss prop. Heads was the winner.

“It’s incredible. The heads and tails prop never ceases to amaze me, and it was dead even,” he said. “Every year, I just scratch my head. People just love betting that prop.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Beatty High School football players run through drills during ...
Tom Rysinski: To play or not to play, that is the question
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Decision day is less than a week away, as it is believed Gov. Steve Sisolak will revisit football’s place on the no-play list when the statewide “pause” ends Feb. 14.

UNLV Rebels head coach T. J. Otzelberger counsels his players during a timeout versus the New M ...
UNLV basketball receives record donation
By Jason Orts Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The UNLV men’s and women’s basketball programs received an $8 million donation from the James J. Baumberger estate.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times PVHS softball coach Cassondra Lauver talks to her players bef ...
Pahrump Valley baseball, softball players take field
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association has made no major pronouncements about spring sports since it released the modified calendar that pushed the start of the season back to April 16, with the first practice April 3.

File photo Then-junior Breanne Nygaard and PVHS golf coach Bob Hopkins pose with the trophy aft ...
Pahrump Valley recognizes Denton, Nygaard, Souza on signing day
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The COVID-19 pandemic is never far from people’s minds, and even the annual signing day ceremony at Pahrump Valley High School celebrating seniors who will play a sport in college had a different look to it.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Beatty football players line up during a conditioning drill J ...
Hopeful Beatty football players get busy conditioning
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Less than two weeks before official football practice is supposed to start, nobody knows if there will be a football season. But there they were, a group of Beatty High School football players, out on the field going through drills.

Randy Gulley/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Mary Neese rolled games of 284, 265 and 300 fo ...
Neese, Quinteros win divisions at PVTBC tournament
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Rebekah Quinteros rolled games of 300, 279 and 265 for a 1,060 series Saturday to win Division B and the handicap side pot to take home $130, making her the big winner at the Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club’s 8-9-pin No Tap tournament at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center.

Benjamin Hager/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady l ...
Super Bowl expected to set legal betting record
Staff Report

U.S. bettors will place more than $500 million in wagers on Super Bowl LV at legal online and retail sports books across 21 U.S. jurisdictions where sports betting in some form is legal, according to projections by PlayUSA, which provides news and analysis of the U.S. gaming industry.

Lathan Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Mike Nicosia, left, and Kasey Dilger show off ...
Nicosia, Dilger win Randyland Ringer Roundup
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

It doesn’t take much to get horseshoes pitchers out of the house, and the promise of good weather in January was enough to draw 20 pitchers to an impromptu doubles tournament at Randy Salzwimmer’s home.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley High School football player Elijah Begin pulls ...
PVHS teams back on field, preparing for ‘fall’ season
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

With the start of official practices for fall sports just weeks away, student-athletes at Pahrump Valley High School have begun preseason conditioning on the turf at Trojan Field.

File photo PVHS cross country coach Erik Odegard said even a season with competition against a ...
PVHS reacts to Clark County canceling fall sports
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Clark County School District informed principals and assistant principals Friday its member schools will not participate in the fall sports season.