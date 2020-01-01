50°F
Sports

Standings for Nye County spring sports teams

Staff Report
January 1, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

BOYS BASKETBALL

(Overall records in parentheses)

Class 3A Sunset League

Valley (5-4)2-0

Western (3-9)2-0

Del Sol (4-2)1-1

Mojave (3-8)1-1

Somerset Losee (3-2)1-1

Democracy Prep (2-5)0-1

Equipo Academy (0-1)0-1

Pahrump Valley (2-7)0-2

Class 1A Southern League

Beatty (3-3)0-0

Beaver Dam (4-6)0-0

GV Christian (5-4)0-0

Indian Springs (0-4)0-0

Liberty Baptist (2-4)0-0

Pahranagat Valley (7-3)0-0

Sandy Valley (4-4)0-0

Spring Mountain (7-1)0-0

Word of Life (1-3)0-0

Vegas Invitational

at Mountain View Christian

Thursday, Jan. 2

Pahrump Valley vs. St. Joseph, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 3

Pahrump Valley vs. TBA

Saturday, Jan. 4

Pahrump Valley vs. TBA

Tuesday, Jan. 7

Word of Life at Beatty, 6 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

(Overall records in parentheses)

Class 3A Sunset League

Del Sol (5-2)2-0

Pahrump Valley (16-2)2-0

Mojave (1-6)1-1

Valley (3-7)1-1

Democracy Prep (1-6)0-1

Western (0-7)0-1

Somerset-Losee (1-3) 0-2

Class 1A Southern League

Beatty (3-3) 0 0

Beaver Dam (0-4)0-0

GV Christian (2-6)0-0

Indian Springs (3-1)0-0

Pahranagat Valley (2-6)0-0

Sandy Valley (2-3)0-0

Word of Life (1-0)0-0

Tuesday, Jan. 7

Word of Life at Beatty, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 9

Pahrump Valley at Del Sol, 5 p.m.

— Nevada Preps

