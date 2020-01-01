Standings for Nye County spring sports teams
BOYS BASKETBALL
(Overall records in parentheses)
Class 3A Sunset League
Valley (5-4)2-0
Western (3-9)2-0
Del Sol (4-2)1-1
Mojave (3-8)1-1
Somerset Losee (3-2)1-1
Democracy Prep (2-5)0-1
Equipo Academy (0-1)0-1
Pahrump Valley (2-7)0-2
Class 1A Southern League
Beatty (3-3)0-0
Beaver Dam (4-6)0-0
GV Christian (5-4)0-0
Indian Springs (0-4)0-0
Liberty Baptist (2-4)0-0
Pahranagat Valley (7-3)0-0
Sandy Valley (4-4)0-0
Spring Mountain (7-1)0-0
Word of Life (1-3)0-0
Vegas Invitational
at Mountain View Christian
Thursday, Jan. 2
Pahrump Valley vs. St. Joseph, 4:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 3
Pahrump Valley vs. TBA
Saturday, Jan. 4
Pahrump Valley vs. TBA
Tuesday, Jan. 7
Word of Life at Beatty, 6 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
(Overall records in parentheses)
Class 3A Sunset League
Del Sol (5-2)2-0
Pahrump Valley (16-2)2-0
Mojave (1-6)1-1
Valley (3-7)1-1
Democracy Prep (1-6)0-1
Western (0-7)0-1
Somerset-Losee (1-3) 0-2
Class 1A Southern League
Beatty (3-3) 0 0
Beaver Dam (0-4)0-0
GV Christian (2-6)0-0
Indian Springs (3-1)0-0
Pahranagat Valley (2-6)0-0
Sandy Valley (2-3)0-0
Word of Life (1-0)0-0
Tuesday, Jan. 7
Word of Life at Beatty, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 9
Pahrump Valley at Del Sol, 5 p.m.
— Nevada Preps