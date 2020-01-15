54°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Sports

Standings for Nye County spring sports teams

Staff Report
January 15, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

BOYS BASKETBALL

Overall records in parentheses)

Class 3A Sunset League

Western (5-10)41

Del Sol (75)31

Valley (6-5) 3 1

Democracy Prep (6-6) 3 2

Somerset-Losee (5-3) 3 2

Mojave (4-10) 2 3

Pahrump Valley (5-11) 1 4

Equipo Academy (0-5) 0 5

Class 1A Southern League

Beatty (4-4) 2 0

Sandy Valley (5-5) 1 0

Spring Mountain (10-3) 1 0

Beaver Dam (4-9) 0 0

Pahranagat Valley (10-4) 0 0

GV Christian (9-8) 0 1

Indian Springs (0-6) 0 1

Liberty Baptist (2-5) 0 1

Word of Life (1-5) 01

Today

Pahrump Valley at Western, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 17

Beatty at Sandy Valley, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

(Overall records in parentheses)

Class 3A Sunset League

Pahrump Valley (18-2) 40

Moajve (3-6) 3 1

Valley (5-7) 3 1

Del Sol (5-5) 2 3

Somerset-Losee (3-4) 2 3

Democracy Prep (3-8) 1 3

Western (0-10) 0 4

Class 1A Southern League

Beatty (5-3) 20

Beaver Dam (0-5) 00

GV Christian (3-6) 00

Pahranagat Valley (3-8) 0 0

Sandy Valley (3-3) 0 0

Indian Springs (4-2) 0 1

Word of Life (1-1) 0 1

Today

Pahrump Valley at Western, 5 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 17

Beatty at Sandy Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Durango at Pahrump Valley, 6:30 p.m.

— Nevada Preps

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Suri and Mika Yoffee at the Davis County Legacy Events Cent ...
Sports Briefs: Yoffee sisters each take 2nd in Utah tournament
Staff Report

Mika and Suri Yoffee’s wrestling travels took them to Farmington, Utah, over the weekend, and each brought home a second-place trophy from USA Wrestling’s Salt Lake Slam at the Davis County Legacy Events Center.

Dominique Maloy
Maloy keeps ‘Experience’ positive for everyone in Pahrump
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

At 12 years old, Keir Sheppard already is a veteran of “A Youth Sports Experience,” Pahrump Valley High School alum Dominique Maloy’s series of sports clinics.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley High School boys basketball coach Dan Clift ta ...
Pahrump Valley boys go 2-2 at Vegas Invitational
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

On the surface, there was nothing surprising about how the Pahrump Valley High School boys basketball team fared in the 16th annual Vegas Invitational at Mountain View Christian School.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Best in the Desert is launching the Youth UTV Championship ...
Best in the Desert launches UTV series for youth
Staff Report

Best in the Desert, the largest off-road racing series in North America, announced Dec. 31 the formation of a new racing series just for young drivers.

Las Vegas Review Journal file photo The Nevada Department of Wildlife recently stocked urban po ...
Southern Nevada Fishing Report
Staff Report

Anglers have reported the best striper fishing on Lake Mead at dawn or dusk, according to the Nevada Department of Wildlife.