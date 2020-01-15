Standings for Nye County spring sports teams
BOYS BASKETBALL
Overall records in parentheses)
Class 3A Sunset League
Western (5-10)41
Del Sol (75)31
Valley (6-5) 3 1
Democracy Prep (6-6) 3 2
Somerset-Losee (5-3) 3 2
Mojave (4-10) 2 3
Pahrump Valley (5-11) 1 4
Equipo Academy (0-5) 0 5
Class 1A Southern League
Beatty (4-4) 2 0
Sandy Valley (5-5) 1 0
Spring Mountain (10-3) 1 0
Beaver Dam (4-9) 0 0
Pahranagat Valley (10-4) 0 0
GV Christian (9-8) 0 1
Indian Springs (0-6) 0 1
Liberty Baptist (2-5) 0 1
Word of Life (1-5) 01
Today
Pahrump Valley at Western, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 17
Beatty at Sandy Valley, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
(Overall records in parentheses)
Class 3A Sunset League
Pahrump Valley (18-2) 40
Moajve (3-6) 3 1
Valley (5-7) 3 1
Del Sol (5-5) 2 3
Somerset-Losee (3-4) 2 3
Democracy Prep (3-8) 1 3
Western (0-10) 0 4
Class 1A Southern League
Beatty (5-3) 20
Beaver Dam (0-5) 00
GV Christian (3-6) 00
Pahranagat Valley (3-8) 0 0
Sandy Valley (3-3) 0 0
Indian Springs (4-2) 0 1
Word of Life (1-1) 0 1
Today
Pahrump Valley at Western, 5 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 17
Beatty at Sandy Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Durango at Pahrump Valley, 6:30 p.m.
— Nevada Preps