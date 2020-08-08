83°F
Tails of Nye County honors Zervantian for clinic service

Staff Report
August 7, 2020 - 5:11 pm
 

Tails of Nye County presented Dr. Suzanne Zervantian with a commemorative plaque Aug. 1 to thank her for her work at the organization’s 2020 Spay and Neuter Clinic.

“The dream of this organization has been to be able to perform more low cost spay and neuters in Pahrump rather then having to go to Las Vegas,” said Sabre Sabatino, a volunteer with Tails of Nye County.

A few months ago, Tails of Nye County received a grant from the Humane Society for a #SpayTogether coalition grant, and it received another boost when Zervantian, a local veterinarian, offered her services for the clinic.

“She has given up her Saturdays in July and August and is using her own vet office to host our Spay and Neuter Clinic,” Sabatino said. “I am happy to report that to date a total of 39 dogs and 118 cats have been fixed during the first three Saturdays of the clinic.”

Tails of Nye County expressed its appreciation to the #SpayTogether coalition for funding the endeavor, to Zervantian for so willingly giving of her time and expertise to make it happen and to the Tails volunteers that work tirelessly to promote low-cost spay and neuter in the community.

There will be two more Saturday clinics in August. Anyone with a dog or cat that needs to be spayed but lacks the money for the service is encouraged to call Tails of Nye County at 702-306-3245 to speak with a volunteer. Office hours are noon-5 p.m., Wednesday-Friday.

